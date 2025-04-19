3 KC Royals players earning more time, 2 who should see less in 2025

Whether Kansas City Royals fans preach panic or patience, they know that some roster shuffling is already happening. The Royals have a smattering of role players currently on the injured list, but thankfully, the core remains healthy. Despite that, the core has not produced as fans expected, or even as they performed last season. While guys like first baseman Vinnie Pasquantino and third baseman Jonathan India have some leeway, other players have already either exhausted theirs or earned some trust themselves. Which Royals players, regardless of the pitching staff or the ever-fluid position player pool, should receive more or less playing time, and why?

Every team has its speed specialist, the guy that they bring in off the bench for pinch-running duties or to produce runs by swiping a bag or two. After outfielder Dairon Blanco landed on the IL, Kansas City had to turn elsewhere for that specialty and pivoted to utility man Tyler Tolbert. While Tolbert has performed admirably in that role, Kansas City should test whether he can be more.

Tolbert only has one start in the field, and even that was abbreviated. He is still searching for many firsts, such as his first hit, home run, and RBI. Outside of the stolen bases, Tolbert doesn't have many counting stats that scream he should see more work. But some of his process stats offer promise compared to a struggling Royals lineup.

For example, despite making his MLB debut on Mar. 31, Tolbert has a reasonable 13.6% swinging strike rate and 100% contact rate on pitches in the strike zone. His 33.3% ideal contact rate would likely drop across more plate appearances, but that can only be certain if he sees more work. It is worth arguing that Tolbert isn't getting an entirely fair look at what he brings with so few routine at-bats. It would be nice to see what Tolbert can bring, both with his glove and his bat, as they already know what he can do with his legs and his reaction time.