3 KC Royals offseason mistakes that look more glaring everyday

Trusting too much in Cavan Biggio in the super-utility role

It feels a little vain to criticize a player with fewer than 65 plate appearances this season, but the Royals placed Cavan Biggio on quite the pedestal when he arrived. They branded him a super-utility player—a true jack of all trades, master of none. The former top prospect bounced around the league in 2024 after some brutal offensive struggles and a steep fall from grace with the Blue Jays. By spring training, his spot on Kansas City’s Opening Day roster felt like a foregone conclusion—and that, in itself, is part of the problem.

Pinch hitting, pinch running, infield, outfield—it doesn’t matter. Biggio can handle the role, but he hasn’t performed at a level that moves the needle for the Royals. Right now, he’s one of several Kansas City players sitting below replacement level, contributing negatively both at the plate and in the field. For all the criticism he faced last season, his current 71 wRC+ is a step down from the 84 wRC+ he posted across 78 games in 2024. Biggio’s had only a handful of starts this year, but he’s not thriving in the role the Royals need him to—and that’s a problem.

This problem might not stand out to Royals fans because, unfortunately, it’s not a new one. Veteran Adam Frazier filled the same role last year as Biggio’s predecessor—the left-handed bat who could play all over the field. Many Royals fans couldn’t wait for Frazier’s stint in Kansas City to end, as the former All-Star turned in the worst season of his career during his lone campaign with the team.

There was never much competition for Biggio this spring, even with other veteran options still on the market. It was a low-risk gamble for Kansas City—one that likely won’t move the needle on the season’s overall trajectory. But with a lineup full of holes, it’s fair to wonder how different things might look if one of the bench bats had stepped up and seized an everyday role. Biggio hasn’t done that—and that’s a shame.