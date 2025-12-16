The Kansas City Royals certainly have holes they need to address this winter after a bit of down year in 2025, however, no one can deny they have plenty of reasons as to why fans should be excited about the future of this team.

And on Friday, the future came further into focus after the Royals extended one of their crucial fixtures in the lineup in Maikel Garcia, fresh off his breakout campaign last season.

While fans will surely revel in the fact that Kansas City has locked up the left side of their infield for the next five years, the thought of "what next" is inevitable.

Friday was a big step, but it's was just one singular step in the Royals pursuit of securing their future. There's still numerous decisions that they can make sooner rather than later to make their outlook even brighter than it already is.

3 future solidifying decisions Royals should make after Maikel Garcia extension

Extend Vinnie Pasquantino ASAP

Garcia may've had the biggest Royals breakout in 2025, but he was not their only career year. Right up there with him was first baseman Vinnie Pasquantino, who managed to stay healthy for this season and be the Royals go-to run producer.

The Pasquatch followed up his impressive 2024 season that was unfortunately cut short in August due to a hand injury - he hit 19 HR, 97 RBI with a .262 AVG, .760 OPS and 109 wRC+ - by really taking care of unfinished business and then some.

In 160 games, Pasquantino slashed .264/.323/.475 with a career-high 32 HR and 113 RBI as well as a 116 wRC+ posting.

And from an underlying metrics perspective, there's even more to be excited about. He features some elite plate discipline metrics with an 83rd percentile K-rate and 84th percentile whiff rate. And his expected metrics show that this breakout seems to be sustainable, with matching above-average 67th percentile rankings in both xBA and xwOBA and a 74th percentile standing in in xSLG.

Then, on top of being an above average hitter every year since arriving in the big leagues in 2022, Pasquantino has the reputation of being a strong voice in the clubhouse and fan favorite personality. With Salvador Perez not getting any younger, the Royals will be in search of that next captain personality. While Bobby Witt Jr. being the generational talent he is could be just as good a fit as Pasquantino, there's no denying that Vinnie is a respected and valued voice in this clubhouse.

How his extension plays out remains to be seen, as Pasquantino is obviously not the all-around force that Maikel Garcia is with his elite defense. However, there's no denying that he's been a integral part to their success in the heart of the order.

Don't hesitate to offer Carter Jensen an extension if he's performing well early

Now, I want to preface, seeing how their division rival's success with early extensions have gone, when the Chicago White Sox extended Luis Robert Jr. before making an MLB appearance, the Royals shouldn't feel pressured to offer Jensen a pre-mature extension this winter.

That being said, he does have quite the month-long cameo under his belt, so the thought of extension talks shouldn't be shocking.

The Royals top prospect slashed .300/.391/.550 with 3 HR, 13 RBI, a 13.0% walk rate, just a 17.4% K-rate and 159 wRC+ in his first 20 games. Simply put, he didn't look fazed by the bright lights of the big leagues whatsoever.

Carter Jensen hit this baseball 482 feet 😳 pic.twitter.com/CE151rFkIk — MLB (@MLB) September 28, 2025

Again though, it's just 20 games. There's no need to commit your long-term future to someone with just one calendar month of MLB service time under his belt.

However, they certainly need to have it on their radar. If this wasn't just beginner's luck and he looks more than competent at the plate to start the season, the Royals shouldn't hesitate to offer him a quick extension.

After all, Perez isn't getting any younger and the Royals will really need to consider their long-term future behind the plate for the first time in over a decade.

Embrace Luinder Avila as a reliever immediately

Lastly, it may not be the most glamorous of the three decisions, but this certainly could help shape a key area of this roster moving forward.

When Luinder Avila arrived in the big leagues late in the season, he was entering off a lackluster season in Triple-A Omaha as a starter as a result of both injuries and an ERA north of 5.00.

However, in a bullpen role with the Royals, Avila showed off his brilliant arsenal and frankly left hitters dumbfounded.

In 14.0 innings across 13 relief appearances, the Royals No. 14 prospect overall prospect, according to MLB Pipeline, threw to a 1.29 ERA, 0.93 WHIP and .140 BAA. His curveball and four seam combo held hitters in almost complete check. His breaking ball sported a .095 BAA, .112 xBA, .095 SLG and .134 xSLG. Then, he didn't surrender a single hit off of his secondary four seamer and also held just a .162 xBA and .197 xSLG with it.

The Royals already have a surplus of talent in the starting rotation, so why not accept what you have in Avila now and potentially give yourself the opportunity to build a lethal back-end arm that could be of immense use next to Lucas Erceg and closer Carlos Estévez.