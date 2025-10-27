3 early extensions the Royals shouldn't feel pressured to make this winter

The contract status of two big stars probably won't take long for the Kansas City Royals to resolve. Although they could take the easy financial way out by simply picking up Salvador Perez's $13.5 million club option for 2026, expect the Royals to give him at least a two-year deal.

Whether principal owner John Sherman springs for a high-salaried extension for Vinnie Pasquantino, who's under team control through the 2028 season, is another matter, but don't be surprised to see him get the extension he deserves.

But while many will consider the Royals remiss if they don't extend Perez and Pasquantino, Sherman and general manager J.J. Picollo must proceed with caution when it comes to a trio of players who might be on their extension radar. It may be tempting to secure those three 2025 standouts' services for more than a year, but it's best to wait.

The Royals should wait and see about pitcher Kris Bubic

Wrapping up Bubic for several years makes some sense. His good 2025 campaign — he went 8-7 with a 2.55 ERA and made the American League All-Star team — will lead to a generous salary bump, either in arbitration or via an arbitration-avoiding new deal, and he's eligible for free agency next winter. Some will say, then, that he's an ideal candidate for an extension.

Not so fast, though. Yes, Bubic has put together two straight excellent seasons, going 1-1 with a 2.67 ERA in 27 relief appearances during his one-year 2024 switch to the bullpen before enjoying his All-Star return to the rotation this season.

But the UCL tear and corrective Tommy John Surgery that ruined his 2023 season (he pitched only three times for the Royals) precipitated his one-year venture into relief work, and a rotator cuff strain shelved him for the last two months of the 2025 campaign. Those two injuries alone should make the Royals hesitant to jump into extension talks.

And the first three years of his six-season big league career can't be ignored. He broke in with a 1-6 record in the pandemic-shortened 2020 campaign, improved to 6-7 in 2021, but a year later suffered a miserable 5.58 ERA, 3-13 season. The last two years suggest he's turned the corner, but the jury may still be out.

Then there's the trade issue. Is it prudent for the Royals to extend Bubic when he could prove valuable at the 2026 trade deadline? While some clubs may find a good pitcher on a multi-year deal attractive, others may be reluctant to pick him up for more than the stretch run.

All things considered, Kansas City should wait on Bubic.

The Royals shouldn't move too fast with Noah Cameron

Count Cameron's among the best KC storylines of the 2025 season. The rookie left-hander exploded on the big league scene with a 24-start 2.99 ERA, posted a 9-7 record, and made Baseball America's All-Rookie team. His spot in the Royals' 26 rotation is locked in.

But an extension? No. It's simply too soon. After all, the club didn't rush to extend superstar Bobby Witt Jr. after his decent 2022 rookie season, waiting instead until after the 2023 campaign to give him a club-record multi-year deal, so don't expect it to offer Cameron the kind of new arrangement it didn't give Witt after just a year in the majors.

As good as he seems to be, granting Cameron an early extension would be premature. The Royals need to see how his sophomore big league season goes.

Now isn't the time for the Royals to extend Carter Jensen

Tempting as it might be to put a multi-year contract offer on Jensen's table, it's a move the Royals shouldn't make.

After a slow start when he made his big league debut as a September roster-expansion choice, Jensen finished the season with a fine .300/.391/.550 line and three homers, six doubles, and 13 RBI in 20 games. And with his rookie status still intact for next season, he'll be mentioned in pre-campaign Rookie of the Year discussions.

As is the case with Cameron, though, the Royals shouldn't be hasty when it comes to Jensen's deal for next year. He's sure to make the Opening Day roster and enjoy a lot of action behind the plate and as a designated hitter, but 20 big league games is too shaky a foundation on which to build a contract extension.

While the Royals would be justified in paying Jensen more than the 2026 major league minimum of $780,000 called for by the game's current collective bargaining agreement, their best path is to wait and see how he fares over the course of at least a full season.