Predicting where the 7 remaining KC Royals free agents will sign

As is the case every winter, the Kansas City Royals saw a handful of players exit to free agency at the end of the 2024 season. Two of those players — Michael Wacha and Michael Lorenzen — have since re-signed with the Royals for 2025 and beyond, but multiple others remain on the market.

With spring training camps opening in less than a month, seven former Royals — Will Smith, Garrett Hampson, Adam Frazier, Yuli Gurriel, Paul DeJong, Tommy Pham, and Robbie Grossman — are still without teams. So, where are these players likely to end up for the 2025 season?

Will Smith, LHP

Smith made his MLB debut with the Royals back in 2012, and was traded away to the Milwaukee Brewers at the end of the 2013 season. Eleven years and five teams later, the left-hander came back for a second stint in Kansas City last winter, but after a disappointing campaign, he's once again on the free agency market.

When Smith joined the Royals on a one-year, $5 million deal at the start of 2024, he was coming off three consecutive World Series wins with the Atlanta Braves (2021), Houston Astros (2022), and Texas Rangers (2023). Hopes were high that he'd bring that winning performance to Kansas City, but after giving up four runs in his first appearance as the team's closer, it didn't take long for him to be transitioned into only being called on in low-leverage situations. A back injury in August meant that Smith didn't pitch at all during the Royals' playoff campaign.

With his streak of winning World Series titles behind him and having struggled to a disappointing 6.53 ERA with just 29 strikeouts in 41.1 innings last year, Smith is a risky acquisition. Still, the 35-year-old might get lucky with a one-year deal this winter — perhaps with a team that knows him well. The Atlanta Braves have limited relief options going into 2025, and with a good track record of extending careers, they may be interested in reuniting with Smith, who pitched three years for them from 2020-22.

Predicted Team: Atlanta Braves