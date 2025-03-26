2 former KC Royals land last-minute jobs with new clubs

While the Kansas City Royals got down to roster business on March 25 by optioning seven players to the minors — moves that, depending on Vinnie Pasquantino's injured hamstring, could be their final cuts before Opening Day — two former Royals will reportedly begin the season with new teams. One made the National League club he began spring training with, while the other is set to continue his career in the American League.

The two ex-Royals, pitcher Brad Keller and infielder Nicky Lopez, learned the good news before their new teams played their final spring games. Per MLB.com's Jordan Bastian, Keller made the Chicago Cubs' roster, while the New York Post's Jon Heyman reported Lopez signed a major league contract with the Los Angeles Angels and will be on their Opening Day roster. Both players opened spring training with the Cubs.

What lies ahead for the pair of former Royal stars?

Brad Keller will pitch out of the Cubs' bullpen

Keller made the best of his non-roster invitation to Chicago's spring training camp by posting a decent 3.86 ERA and striking out 13 in 11.2 innings, an effort he finished with a scoreless two-strikeout inning against the Atlanta Braves on March 24.

The seven-season big league veteran and two-time winner of the Bruce Rice Award as Kansas City's Pitcher of the Year definitely impressed Cub manager Craig Counsell, who told MLB.com's Bastian "...I think Brad showed trust and faith in the process and in our ideas around helping him improve. So he's excited. I think he's excited by his spring. And he has definitely been one of the pleasant surprises this spring."

Keller was 38-53 with a 4.27 ERA during six inconsistency-plagued seasons with the Royals. He split last year between the Chicago White Sox and Boston Red Sox and went a combined 0-4 with a troubling 5.44 ERA. Per Bastian, he landed the final spot in Counsell's bullpen.

Former KC Royals shortstop Nicky Lopez is headed for LA's infield

Lopez became the first shortstop in Royals history to hit .300 when he hit that mark on the nose in 2021. Since then, however, and except for 2022 when he played 141 games for the Royals, he's primarily been a part-time player. And although he's been a more than serviceable utility infielder, he hasn't regained the form at the plate he displayed four seasons ago. He's hitting only .233 since his .300 campaign.

Lopez joined Keller with the Cubs after signing his own minor league deal in February, but was recently granted his release. Because the Angels are currently battling injuries to some of their infielders, Lopez could get starts at second base, third base, and shortstop. He'll see plenty of utility action if he doesn't crack early starting lineups.