1 KC Royals prospect who will make the Opening Day roster, 2 who won't

Evan Sisk will break camp with the KC Royals

Kansas City’s bullpen had little to celebrate following the 2024 season. The group struggled across the board, ranking 20th in MLB with a 4.13 ERA, 23rd with a 1.33 WHIP, and dead last in strikeouts, amassing just 463. The saving grace for the unit was the rotation’s quality and durability, which limited the bullpen to 517 innings pitched — the second-fewest in the league. While a full season of Lucas Erceg and potential internal improvements provide some optimism, Kansas City’s relief corps currently lacks fresh faces. If no further moves are made, left-handed reliever Evan Sisk stands as the most likely candidate to make an impact in the Royals' bullpen in 2025.

Sisk, a southpaw acquired from the Minnesota Twins in a minor trade in 2023, has quietly emerged as a promising relief option in the upper minors. Known for his deceptive sidearm delivery and heavy sinker, Sisk excels at inducing weak contact and ground balls. His fastball velocity sits in the low 90s, complemented by a sweeping slider that generates consistent swings and misses, particularly against left-handed hitters. His 2024 Triple-A numbers were excellent, with a 1.57 ERA and a 1.03 WHIP. His dominance against lefties was his calling card, holding them to a .093 batting average and a meager .290 OPS.

What makes Sisk particularly intriguing is his potential to fill a specific niche in the Royals' bullpen. Kansas City struggled to find consistent production from left-handed relievers in 2024, relying heavily on multi-role arms like Angel Zerpa and Daniel Lynch IV. Especially if Kansas City wants to keep Lynch stretched out as a starter and add Kris Bubic back to the rotation, there is certainly room for a single-inning lefty reliever on the 26-man roster come Opening Day.

That said, Sisk is not without his flaws. His command can be erratic at times, as evidenced by a 11.4% walk rate in 2024. Additionally, his lack of a reliable third pitch limits his viability against right-handed hitters at the Triple-A level, and that is something that MLB batters will expose quickly and mercilessly. These limitations make him more of a situational weapon than an all-purpose reliever, at least for now.

As things stand, Sisk appears poised to compete for a bullpen spot during spring training. His skill set aligns well with Kansas City’s current needs, and his left-handed dominance adds a dimension that was missing from the bullpen last year. His Opening Day roster spot will become clearer as other pitchers slide back into starting roles. There is still time for that outlook to change, and Kansas City's gluttony of starting pitching depth could complicate the bullpen plans. But if Kansas City decides to carry eight relievers in 2025, Sisk has a good chance of making that Opening Day roster.