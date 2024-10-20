3 KC Royals prospects who should be on the 2025 Opening Day roster

The Kansas City Royals shocked baseball this year by shedding the disgrace of their awful 2023 campaign and returning to the MLB Playoffs for the first time since 2015. But as good as they were, expect general manager J.J. Picollo, whose offseason and in-season moves pumped life back into the franchise, to make even more changes this winter. He'll cut players, lose some but gain others via trades, and sign a free agent or two.

And before the 2025 season begins on March 27, look for Picollo to promote some prospects to the active big league roster — he won't limit himself to free agency and the trade market for his next retooling.

Unfortunately for Picollo, the Royals don't have the game's best or deepest minor league system. Yes, they have can't-miss prospect Jac Caglianone, their No. 1 prospect per MLB Pipeline, Blake Mitchell, a sure big leaguer who Pipeline ranks as the franchise's second-best prospect, and several players down on the farm who look to have big careers ahead of them. But many, including Caglianone and Mitchell, aren't yet major league-ready.

Who might be? There are others, but here are three who could fill unique spots for the Royals in 2025.

Evan Sisk should be in the KC Royals' bullpen when next season begins

Sisk's name should sound familiar. Calls for the Royals to promote him from Triple-A Omaha to Kansas City ran rampant across social media this season as the big-league bullpen frequently faltered — and with good reason.

Acquired from Minnesota in the January 2023 trade that sent Gold Glover Michael A. Taylor to the Minnesota Twins in exchange for him and reliever Steven Cruz, Sisk was on his way to a 15-save, 6-win, 1.57 ERA season when it became clear that bullpen problems threatened the Royals' otherwise legitimate designs on postseason play.

Sisk probably could have helped KC stabilize its pen earlier than it did. Blocking his way to Kauffman Stadium, however, was a factor not of his making — he wasn't on the 40-man roster, which means the Royals would have had to trim a player from it and the 26-man to make room for him.

The bullpen improved late in the season and was good in the playoffs, but it needs to be even better for the Royals to make a deeper postseason run in 2025. That's why Sisk, who's 19-14 with a 3.17 ERA in six minor league seasons, should be in Kansas City for Opening Day.