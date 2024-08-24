3 productive KC Royals prospects who could make MLB debut in September
By Jacob Milham
LHP Evan Sisk
2024 stats: 6-2, 47 G, 9 SV, 46 1/3 IP, 68 K, 23 BB, 1.75 ERA
I already brought up left-handed reliever Evan Sisk as a reinforcement candidate from Omaha. But, the past week's action only further proves Kansas City should add the southpaw come September.
Sisk is having a career year, no matter how you slice it. Whether it be his miniscule 1.75 ERA and 2.26 FIP, striking out batters at a 36.0% clip, or his splits against left-handed batters, Sisk is more than ready for The Show. His pitching arsenal isn't overpowering with velocity, but a tough arm slot coupled with exceptional breaking pitches makes him more than effective in Omaha.
Sisk's left-handedness in itself adds a lot of value here, especially since he has so often served in high-leverage situations against heavy-hitting lineups. That's absolutely been the hallmark of his career: the ability to consistently put out left-handed batters, making this a very nice addition for the Royals. Will Smith and Angel Zerpa's most recent struggles only increase Sissk's value and possible role.
Sisk has continuously raised the level of his game each season. After being traded from the Minnesota Twins, he has honed his control and pitch selection, evolving into a more versatile and dependable pitcher. His time at Triple-A, paired with standout performances, indicates he’s ready to make the jump to the majors and play a key role in the Royals' pitching staff during this part of the season.