1 KC Royals prospect who will make the Opening Day roster, 2 who won't

Don’t worry, Kansas City Royals fans! While the Los Angeles Dodgers continue their role as the Evil Empire: West Coast, the Royals’ transaction wire looks as eerily silent as many of their mid-market peers.

With each passing day, it seems more likely that the Royals are banking on internal improvement to propel their success in 2025. It’s a strategy Royals fans have been asked to buy into for years, often leaving them with a sense of unease as Opening Day looms closer. While the free agent market still holds intriguing options, it’s increasingly clear that the bulk of Kansas City’s roster is already in place.

The Royals didn't rely much on prospects graduating in 2024 to fuel their 30-win improvement. Could the Royals lean more on their farm system to supplement their success in 2025? While some young players may make their mark, others aren’t quite ready for prime time. Here are two prospects who likely won’t be part of the Opening Day solution and one who could force his way into the mix with a strong showing in Arizona.

Eric Cerantola is close to the KC Royals, but not there yet

The Rule 5 draft pressured MLB teams to make quick decisions on eligible players, and the Kansas City Royals acted decisively by adding right-handed pitcher Eric Cerantola to their 40-man roster. While Cerantola is not yet MLB-ready, his two-pitch mix and transition to a full-time bullpen role make him a viable candidate for a single-inning reliever in the near future. But just not yet.

Cerantola’s shift to the bullpen began in earnest during the 2024 season. After years of tantalizing potential but inconsistent results as a starter, the former Mississippi State Bulldog found clarity in his new role. The move paid off as he reached Triple-A Omaha on August 8, where he displayed flashes of dominance. His August 10 outing encapsulated both the promise and volatility of his game: after surrendering a no-doubt home run to Chicago Cubs prospect Kevin Alcántara, Cerantola struck out three consecutive batters, showcasing the devastating movement of his 70-grade slider. Each strikeout came on swinging strikes outside the zone, a testament to his simple yet highly effective arsenal.

Over 14 1/3 innings with the Omaha Storm Chasers, Cerantola struck out 31.3% of opposing batters while stranding 89.9% of his baserunners. His 3.77 ERA was respectable, and he only allowed runs in four of his 13 outings, demonstrating a knack for handling high-leverage situations. However, his struggles with control remain the glaring hurdle in his development. Only 46.9% of his pitches landed in the strike zone, and improving that percentage is essential to unlocking his potential at the MLB level.

Cerantola’s professional career has been a balancing act between his tantalizing stuff and erratic command. His slider is a legitimate out pitch, but his control issues often force him to navigate precarious situations. The Royals clearly see his upside, but he needs refinement before becoming a reliable big-league option.

Royals fans will have a chance to see Cerantola in action during spring training, where his slider is sure to turn heads. At 24 years old on Opening Day, he still has time to iron out the command issues that have defined his career thus far. If he can take even modest steps forward in his control, Cerantola could be knocking on the door to Kansas City’s bullpen sooner rather than later. Until then, he remains a project with a high ceiling and a runway to develop into a part of the Royals’ future relief corps.