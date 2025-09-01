Why this once promising hitter may have played his last game with the Royals

The Kansas City Royals have long been in search of obtaining an optimal roster amid a tightly contested AL Wild Card race. When part of such a chaotic postseason push, the margins are razor thin and every decision matter that much more.

This is why the Royals opted to send one of their underperforming depth pieces, rookie outfielder John Rave, down to Triple-A last week.

Now, their corresponding move of activating 2B/OF Michael Massey off of the injured list didn't exactly introduce and earth-shattering talent back into the fold. However, even putting aside the fact he's performed solidly since making his return to the lineup, what he offered immediately before stepping foot on the field was a more versatile bench option - considering he can play at both second and in the corner outfield.

When any option who was up in the majors for more than mere cup of coffee gets sent back down, the queston of when they will make their return always comes to mind.

However, in Rave's case, it's hard to justify his return to Kansas City for multiple reasons, leaving one to wonder; has he played his final game for the Royals?

A potential return to the Royals' lineup does not look straightforward for John Rave

When Rave was promoted to Royals at the end of May, there was plenty of buzz around him after the hitting clinic he was putting on in Omaha. In 202 plate appearances in 44 Triple-A games prior to his promotion, Rave was slashing .301/.382/.549 with nine home runs, 25 RBI, a 10.9% walk rate and a 139 wRC+.

However, apart from a few brief periods, such a torrid minor league pace didn't really translate to the major league level. In 156 plate appearances across 63 big league games, the 27-year-old only managed to slash .199/.286/.324 with four homers, 13 RBI and a well-below average 69 wRC+.

And from an underlying metrics perspective, there's no reason to think he was just unlucky. While he may not chase pitches (22.4% chase rate) and draws his fair share of walks (10.3% walk rate), he strikes out more than 25% of the time, his average 42.4% hard-hit rate is paired with an underwhelming 6.1% barrel rate and 88.9 mph AVG exit velocity and he holds just a .235 xBA and a .311 xwOBA.

His performance is already a strike against as a major leaguer, but the Royals' circumstances have changed this season in the outfield.

From a 2025 perspective, Kansas City's trio of outfield or outfield capable trade deadline additions in Mike Yastrzemski, Randal Grichuk and Adam Frazier have been vital additions to their lineup after performing admirably in their first weeks as Royals (or in Frazier's case, his first weeks back with the Royals).

Then, pair with the fact that Jac Caglianone is set to be re-instated from the injured list come Monday and that adds yet another wrench to a potential Rave comeback.

Now, looking beyond 2025, things are always going to be somewhat uncertain, as no one really knows what the offseason has in store this far out.

However, while it's not impossible Rave remains on the 40-man with a shot at reaching the majors again, that aforementioned veteran outfield trio of Yastrzemski, Grichuk and Frazier will all hit the open market upon season's end meaning the Royals will be in the hunt for outfield help yet again.

And as harsh as it may sound, an outfielder with one lackluster MLB season under his belt at the age of 28 - which Rave will turn in December - isn't exactly the difference-making profile a contending, like the Royals will likely operate as, will seek to fill their vacant roles.

Promoting Rave wasn't a mistake to make by any means, as he did more than enough to deserve his shot at the big leagues. But sometimes, some players fall in that weird grey-area where they're just too good for Triple-A, but simply not good enough for the major leagues.

And for Rave, that could very well be his case.