Predicting KC Royals’ 2025 payroll based on the last 10 years

After seasons of cautious spending, the Kansas City Royals are strategically adding payroll in pursuit of another playoff run. With a projected 2025 payroll of $109.9 million, they’re just under their recent averages, but the investment signals a renewed commitment. Backed by young stars and now bolstered with veteran presence, the Royals appear intent on building a sustainable contender.

The Royals' latest move — a three-year contract for right-handed pitcher Michael Wacha — not only shores up the starting rotation, but signals Kansas City’s intent to remain a contender. According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, Wacha’s deal is worth $18 million for 2025 alone and could extend to four years and $72 million if the Royals pick up a 2028 club option.

“We went from an area where there were a lot of things we needed to improve on, and now it’s marginal improvements and continuing to play at a high level consistently,” Royals manager Matt Quatraro told Anne Rogers of MLB.com, underscoring the franchise’s growth.

So, based on the team's history, where could the Royals' payroll end up for 2025?

KC Royals are investing for October

Over the past decade, Kansas City’s payrolls have fluctuated wildly, peaking at $148 million in 2017 as they attempted to squeeze one more run from their championship roster. But as aging players exited, so did the Royals’ spending — payrolls dropped, hitting a recent low of $91.6 million in 2021. In 2024, Kansas City still ranked just 20th in MLB for payroll, despite offseason additions.

Recent history shows that a higher payroll can pay off. When the Royals won it all in 2015, they did so with a $126.5 million payroll, placing 13th in MLB — a record high at the time for the franchise.

Now, with a young core led by shortstop Bobby Witt Jr., whose affordable $7.7 million salary offers rare flexibility, the Royals are primed to follow that same formula, using payroll strategically to support their budding talent.

KC Royals flexibility meets playoff potential

Despite the payroll increase, Kansas City isn’t near the luxury tax threshold of $241 million, leaving ample room to grow. That’s key as the team eyes free agents to add both pop and depth to the lineup. They’ve expressed a need for additional pitching and offensive firepower, a vision Wacha’s deal supports.

With plenty of options on the open market and a realistic target of a 13th-to-17th-place payroll in 2025, the Royals are well-positioned to add more pieces and remain in contention. The team likely won’t surpass their all-time high payroll of $148 million this season, but reaching around $140 million could place them in that range.

For fans, this season could mark the beginning of something special. By investing wisely, maintaining midseason flexibility, and committing to “marginal improvements,” as Quatraro emphasized, the Royals are building a sustainable playoff path. After years of cost-conscious rebuilding, Kansas City’s ownership seems serious about giving fans the October excitement they’ve been waiting for.

With a revamped payroll and playoff aspirations, Royals fans have every reason to be optimistic. As Opening Day approaches, Kansas City is emerging as a team to watch — and perhaps, a contender with a real shot at recapturing the postseason magic.