Why Maikel Garcia deserves All-Star recognition amid his stellar breakout season

There aren't enough words in the English or Spanish language to explain how much Maikel Garcia has meant to the Kansas City Royals this season.

There is no question who the Royals' best player has been through the first four months of baseball.

He's arguably been the heart and soul, and that's saying a lot, considering Bobby Witt Jr., Vinnie Pasquantino, and Salvador Perez are on the same team.

We know how valuable he is in Kansas City, but the rest of the baseball world needs to be introduced, and this may be his best chance at a national introduction.

Maikel Garcia more than deserves a spot at the All-Star game in July

I thought Maikel’s breakout would happen last year, but there’s nothing wrong with being early to the party. After a disappointing '24 season, Garcia used the “flash-bang thingy” from Men in Black, and suddenly everyone forgot it even happened.

He’s had an impressive rebound season, which was magnified in Wednesday's 6-3 victory over the Rangers. He went 3-4 with a clutch three-run home run (just the Royals’ second three-run home run all season) and 4 RBIs to his resume.

Maikel blasts a 3-run bomb to the bullpen! pic.twitter.com/hGcMb6i4aE — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) June 19, 2025

Now, he’s attempting to build a case for the All-Star game this July. He’s got the stats that say he belongs. His .315 average and .374 OBP put him among the best primary third basemen in the league, not to mention his 2.3 fWAR ranks fifth.

As of June 16, Garcia was seventh in voting for third basemen. José Ramírez is comfortably in 1st with 968,754 votes. Boston’s Alex Bregman is in second with 397,581 votes, but has been on the IL since May 23 with no timetable to return.

That leaves an avenue for Garcia to make his way to Atlanta this summer for the mid-summer classic. Addison Barger from the Blue Jays currently sits in third with 248,463 votes, but I refuse to believe he will stay in 3rd.

Garcia sits at 150,631, a cool 97,832 votes behind Barger. While his big night against the Rangers should go a long way to gain national fan recognition, he will have some substantial work to do to reach All-Star status.

If you know Royals fans like I do, they will not back down from a challenge. This is the same fan base that finessed the system to nearly vote their entire team to the All-Star game in 2015. Royals fans will make their voices heard for their homegrown talent.

He’s not the caliber of player that Garcia is, and after his big Wednesday night, votes for Maikel Garcia should be flooding in.

His near-.500 slugging percentage (.493) is fifth among third baseman, and his 140 wRC+ ranks him fourth. Name a stat, advanced or not, Garcia fits the criteria.

But let’s put the stats aside for a minute. We’ve known Maikel Garcia as someone who loves to compete but rarely shows emotion. As a baseball player, that’s the perfect demeanor to have.

Royals color commentator Rex Hudler always talks about how body language can give your opponent a tell that can aid in your demise.

Maikel never does that. He’s a stone-cold competitor. I always go back to the ALDS, when Anthony Volpe tagged him near the face and then patted him on the chest like a child. Garcia had every right to react, but he chose restraint.

I can’t think of many players who would've chosen that route in a pressure-packed moment like the ALDS.

That “ice in his veins” as Royals pitcher Kris Bubic called it, is what makes him such a weapon for the Royals and what would make him a great player to participate in the All-Star game.

Insurance in the 8th. 🤙 pic.twitter.com/hj60oONZXR — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) June 19, 2025

His .297 average with RISP highlights the kind of player he is. He’s the type of guy whose heart beat slows down in the biggest moments of games. He’s proven to be the Royals' most reliable bat when they need a big hit.

Maikel Garcia is having the season of his life, and it would only be fitting for him to spend his All-Star break playing rather than watching.