1 Hitter, 1 pitcher who've been KC Royals MVPs through the first two months

Royals Hall of Fame broadcaster Denny Matthews has always claimed that you should hold judgment about any MLB team until June 1. We've seen the Royals fight through some cold stretches, but we've also seen them during a hot streak.

They were 14-13 in April and are riding a 14-12 record in May. We haven't separated ourselves from the pack, but the Royals have kept their heads above water, which historically is a lot to ask of this team.

The depth of the pitching staff has essentially saved the season from catastrophe, while the lineup has endured some challenges. Two individuals have set themselves apart and made a name for themselves: Maikel Garcia and Kris Bubic.

1 Hitter, 1 pitcher who've been KC Royals MVPs through first two months

Maikel Garcia's maturation has been huge

I will always consider myself the leader of the Maikel Garcia fan club. I've had my eyes on him since he debuted in 2022. His slick glove work got him to the Major Leagues, but his hit tool has always been advanced for his age.

For Garcia, it was always a matter of adding strength. Now 25 years old, he has solidified his place in the Royals lineup and has been the most consistent hitter on a team with arguably the best baseball player on the planet.

Garcia has the highest SLG of his career at .465, along with his .312 batting average, which ranks him 11th in all of baseball. He's in the middle of a 13-game hitting streak, and only Cleveland Guardians' third basemen, Jose Ramirez, has a longer one.

The advanced numbers are even more impressive. His squared-up% (34.3%) is in the 93rd percentile, and his whiff rate (15.9%) is in the 90th percentile. His chase and strikeout percentage are in the 80th percentile, making him a nightmare for opposing pitchers to gameplan against.

I most like to see that high OBP, which he needed to improve from 2024. His struggles as the leadoff hitter last season were the primary motivation for J.J. Picollo and his staff acquiring Jonathan India from the Reds.

Although India has a higher walk percentage than Garcia, Garcia has a higher OBP of .373. His five home runs and .304 BA/RISP illustrate how he has transformed into a formidable threat. Perhaps Garcia’s performance this year has brought some buyer remorse regarding Jonathan India, but he has shown the Royals that they can count on him as an everyday player.

Kris Bubic has been a revelation

The biggest surprise this season has been the development of Kris Bubic, who has turned himself into a serious Cy Young candidate.

In his first full season since Tommy John surgery in May 2023, Bubic has dominated opposing hitters. He has the second-best ERA in the majors, only trailing Max Fried of the New York Yankees. Out of the top 12 pitchers in innings pitched, only the Yankees Carlos Rodon and Nate Eovaldi have given up fewer hits (49). He ranks inside the top 20 in strikeouts with 70 (worth noting that Ragans has been on the IL since May 17 and still ranks inside the top 20).

He ranks in the the 91st percentile in exit velocity against at 86.5. He's giving up soft contact and limiting traffic on the base paths with his 1.01 WHIP.

Bubic, 27, entered this season as a virtual unknown. He looked great out of the bullpen for the home stretch of last season, but it was difficult to predict how he would fare as a starter.

His last full season as a starter was a forgettable one. In 2022, he was 3-13 with a 5.58 ERA in 27 starts. Three years later, his fastball velocity is up, and he's missing more bats. He got rid of the curveball and added a sweeper and a slider. The results have been fantastic.

His month of May has been insane. His ERA this month is 0.56, and he has 33 Ks and only eight walks in 32.1 innings. He should be a shoo-in for AL pitcher of the month.