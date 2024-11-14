Why a reunion with Nicky Lopez could help the KC Royals in 2025

Add versatile infielder Nicky Lopez to the list of the former Kansas City Royals who've become major league free agents since the World Series ended late last month. Lopez, who played for the Royals from 2019 until they traded him to the Atlanta Braves at the 2023 trade deadline, elected free agency on Tuesday after the Chicago White Sox managed to pass him through waivers.

Because he could provide value to his former club, bringing Lopez back to Kauffman Stadium is something the Royals should consider.

Here's why.

Nicky Lopez could check the versatility box for the KC Royals

Lopez doesn't have a great bat (more on that in a moment), but he'd give Kansas City a good glove at more than one position. A natural second baseman, he's also spent significant big-league time at shortstop, and can play third base. He's also seen limited action at first base and in the outfield.

Lopez's numbers prove how well he can play second and short — his career fielding percentages (.990 at short, .987 at second) are both above league average, he's twice been nominated for Gold Glove Awards, and he was notoriously snubbed in the 2021 Gold Glove competition despite displaying stellar defense at shortstop. Having him back in Kansas City would fill the infield defensive utility gap created by the presumed departures of free agents Garrett Hampson and Adam Frazier, both of whom played utility roles for the Royals in 2024.

In a nutshell, reuniting with Lopez would give the club more of the versatility it's always craved.

Nicky Lopez can provide valuable insurance at second base

Second baseman Michael Massey's health ranks among the Royals' biggest question marks heading into the 2025 season. Two bouts with back issues interrupted his otherwise decent 2024 campaign and injected some unwelcome uncertainty into the Royals' ultimately successful run to the playoffs.

But unless they trade him or find another second sacker, Massey is the presumptive Kansas City second baseman, which means the club should be thinking about some insurance to protect itself in case Massey's back problems flare up next season.

Lopez could provide that insurance. Primarily a second baseman until Adalberto Mondesi's 2021 injuries forced the Royals to play him at shortstop, bringing Lopez back would give KC an instant, viable short-term fill-in solution if Massey goes down again.

Nicky Lopez would add more speed to Kansas City's attack

As his .241 career batting average suggests, Lopez doesn't strike fear in pitchers' hearts — but he can certainly concern them when he gets on base. He stole 22 bases in 23 attempts during the 2021 season — when he became the first Royals shortstop to hit .300 — and swiped another 13 bases in 2022. Overall, he's stolen 47 bases in 66 career attempts.

All things considered, and assuming he doesn't replace Massey with a new starting second baseman this winter and wants some infield versatility, KC manager J.J. Picollo should at least give Lopez a call.