Grading the 2024 KC Royals: Michael Massey's injury woes interrupt passable season

Michael Massey started the 2024 season on the injured list with back tightness, and his troubles weren't over once he returned to the Kansas City Royals' lineup on April 19. Just over four weeks later, the 26-year-old was back on the IL with a low back ligament strain, and he wasn't reactivated again until June 24.

All in all, the second baseman only managed 100 games in 2024, but when he was healthy, he put up decent numbers. In 332 regular-season at-bats, Massey slashed .259/.294/.449 with 14 home runs and 45 RBI. He appeared in all six of the Royals' playoff games, batting .304 with 7 hits, including 1 RBI, which was crucial when the team's top three hitters — Bobby Witt Jr., Vinnie Pasquantino, and Salvador Pérez — were apparently going through a simultaneous and poorly-timed offensive slump.

On defense, Massey was above average, earning a FRV of 2. He played 82 games at second base and 14 as designated hitter, largely limited due to his injury issues, and while he had some highlight moments, his defensive performance was often only so-so.

KC Royals didn't find their leadoff hitter in Massey, despite trial lasting into the playoffs

Kansas City started the 2024 season with Maikel Garcia as their leadoff hitter, and Adam Frazier was tried in the role before Massey was given a shot at the very end of July. Massey stayed in the leadoff spot all through August, then the team trialled Tommy Pham in September, and Massey returned to the role for five out of six playoff games.

Still, Massey's offensive performance wasn't anywhere near fierce enough to convince the Royals that he's a permanent solution to their woes in the leadoff spot. His bat is far better suited to the middle of the lineup, and Royals' general manager J.J. Picollo confirmed at the team's end-of-season press conference that finding a dependable leadoff hitter this offseason is a priority.

Overall, Massey was fine during the 2024 season, but only fine. He had bright moments at the plate, especially early in the season between his two stints on the IL, but those numbers dropped back to relative mediocrity as the year went on. Massey gets a "B" for 2024, though that feels slightly generous. In the longterm, he may be better suited as a platoon player, but in the meantime, here's hoping Massey just stays healthy.