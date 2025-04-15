The Kansas City Royals aren’t off to the kind of start they were hoping for, but the club has managed to stay in the running for both the AL Central and the postseason in the early going.

Having said that, if they really want to make a run at something more than hoping to squeak in thanks to a weak AL Central, Kansas City’s offense is going to have to step up. The starting offense is one thing, but the bench is quite another. And it does appear at least that bench player is doing his very best to make an impact.

When looking at the KC Royals’ bench bats, it’s more about doing some of the little things well. Or coming through with a run scored in a big moment. That’s because the offense has struggled enough that Kansas City hasn’t had a ton of impact offensive performances yet.

Who’s been the most impactful bench bat for the KC Royals so far?

The one player who has stood out more than most for the Kansas City Royals so far has been Cavan Biggio.

The son of former Houston Astros great Craig Biggio, Cavan has turned into a bit of a journeyman in the last two years after spending his first five-and-a-half seasons with the Toronto Blue Jays .

Once considered one of the top prospects in the game, his career hasn’t worked out quite the way he’d likely hoped, but it appears that in Kansas City, he’s making the most of his opportunities.

While his .192 batting average doesn’t pop off the screen as being all that great, it is sadly the best average sported by any of the Royals’ bench pieces. In fact, as a sign of just how much KC’s offense has struggled, that average has him eighth on the team.

In 12 games and 26 PAs, Biggio has driven in two runs and has an OBP of .276, but it’s been more about how willing he’s been to step in wherever the Royals need him from one day to the next.