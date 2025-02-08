Way-too-early KC Royals Opening Day roster projection

Bullpen (8) — Carlos Estévez , Lucas Erceg, Hunter Harvey, Kris Bubic, Angel Zerpa, John Schreiber, Sam Long, and Daniel Lynch IV

The Royals have an embarrassment of riches in the back end of the bullpen. Lucas Erceg was a big part of the Royals' stretch-run, posting a 2.88 ERA and striking out 31 in his 28 Royals innings. He also pitched back-to-back days against the Baltimore Orioles in the AL Wild Card series, shutting them out over 2.1 innings and sending the Royals to the Division Series to face the Yankees.

Carlos Estévez spent the offseason as one of the most touted bullpen pieces on the free agent market. While one may argue that the Royals had other needs more pressing than their bullpen, making a move that improves a team is never a mistake. Remembering the Royals 2015 club, their triple threat in the bullpen — Kelvin Herrera, Wade Davis, and Greg Holland — was one of the fiercest parts of that playoff run, and building a hydra of lockdown relievers is a strategy worth revisiting.

This would, of course, require a return to form for Hunter Harvey, who, in 100 innings for the Washington Nationals across 2022 and 2023, saved 10 games with a 2.70 ERA before struggling last season. The Royals traded for Harvey in July, but a back injury in September prematurely ended his season. If he can stay healthy in 2025, Harvey could be a significant piece of the Royals' bullpen.

Bubic's 7.80 K/BB ratio was a big reason for his shocking 1.95 FIP, but with an 11.6 K/9, this season could see him take a great leap forward as a full-time member of the bullpen. He has years on his side, and now entering his age-27 season, Bubic may step into his own.

It's going to be a spring training showcase for Zerpa, Shreiber, Long, and Lynch, and there are many directions the Royals may choose to go in when constructing this bullpen. Leveraging every ounce of productivity will be crucial, especially if the offense underperforms.