KC Royals' All-Star acquisition lands Lucas Erceg in position battle

At the 2024 trade deadline, the Kansas City Royals' bullpen was a known problem area of the roster. With the team looking to push for their first playoff berth since 2015, bolstering the back end of their relief corps was crucial, and on July 30, they acquired reliever Lucas Erceg in a trade with the Athletics, sending Mason Barnett, Will Klein, and Jared Dickey in return. Erceg quickly proved himself deserving of the closing role, posting a 2.88 ERA in 25 innings for the Royals, while racking up 11 saves in 13 opportunities.

But now, Erceg's position as Kansas City's closer could be at risk. On January 29, the Royals signed Carlos Estévez to a two-year, $20 million deal with a $13 million mutual option for the 2027 season or a $2 million buyout, adding a second closer to the bullpen.

So will the Royals stick with Erceg in the ninth inning, or opt for the more experienced Estévez, forcing Erceg to shift to set-up?

Will Carlos Estévez take Lucas Erceg's role as the KC Royals' closer?

Estévez made his MLB debut with the Colorado Rockies in 2016, but he didn't establish himself as a closer until he signed a two-year, $13.5 million contract with the Los Angeles Angels at the end of the 2022 season. In the first half of 2023, he posted a 1.80 ERA with 21 saves in 21 opportunities, earning the first All-Star selection of his career, but he struggled during the second half of the season. Estévez finished 2023 with a 3.90 ERA in 62.1 innings of work, including 31 saves in 35 opportunities.

In 2024, Estévez accumulated a 2.38 ERA, 0.74 WHIP, 32 strikeouts, and 20 saves in 34 innings with the Angels before being traded to the Philadelphia Phillies on July 27. With the Phillies, he threw another 21 innings before the end of the regular season, recording a 2.57 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 18 strikeouts, and 6 saves.

Estévez had three appearances during the Phillies' playoff run, most notably surrendering a grand slam to the New York Mets' Francisco Lindor in Game 4 of the NLDS, leading to Philadelphia's elimination. Despite that being the moment that stuck in fans' memories, Estévez's overall playoff campaign was strong, allowing just one other hit during his three appearances for an ERA of 3.38.

So will Estévez take over the ninth-inning role from Erceg?

Estévez obviously has a lot more experience than Erceg, but after Erceg's incredible showing last season, it's hard to believe he'll be taken completely out of the closing role. The 2024 was just his second in the majors, but Erceg was crucial to the Royals' run to the playoffs, and he's clearly proven himself deserving of being the team's closer.

In 2025, the Royals may show a preference between Estévez and Erceg as to who they want in the ninth inning, with the other being utilized as his set-up man. Alternatively, they may rotate them both between the two roles, utilizing each pitcher as the closer for different games.

Regardless of who ends up as the Royals' official closer — if there is one at all — Estévez and Erceg make a fierce 1-2 punch at the back of the bullpen. It'll be a position battle to watch at spring training.