Way-too-early KC Royals Opening Day roster projection

Infield (6) — Bobby Witt Jr., Vinnie Pasquantino, Michael Massey, Maikel Garcia, Jonathan India, and Nick Loftin

Anchored by one of the game's great young stars in Bobby Witt Jr., the Royals' infield stands atop the AL Central as a superior unit. In fact, the Baltimore Orioles and Texas Rangers are the only teams across MLB forecasted to outpace the Royals infield's combined 12.7 WAR projection.

ZiPS gives shortstop Witt a 6.0 WAR on his 2025 projection, which is down considerably from his 10.4 WAR last year. When these figures are published, it's hard to suggest that a player is expected to post all-time great numbers year over year — even the New York Yankees' Aaron Judge is projected to accumulate a WAR roughly three points lower than his actual total last year. The fact that a 6.0 WAR is considered highly replicable for Witt is impressive in itself.

Going into 2025, there's a clear sense that Vinnie Pasquantino hasn't yet met his full potential. Having not yet posted a full, healthy season as the Royals' first baseman, Pasquantino has only hinted at his capability, but his outstanding K/BB ratios in his first three seasons while maintaining an average OPS+ over 110 is inspiring. Entering his age-27 season, this could be the year Pasquantino stakes his claim as a premier first baseman.

At the other end of the diamond is a curious case for the Royals. Third baseman Maikel Garcia startled fans into heightened expectations in 2024, hitting four home runs in the first month of the season and three in his first six games. Unfortunately, the remaining five months of the season saw his slugging percentage dip deeper and deeper into the basement, finishing at a very humbling .332. The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal recently reported that Garcia could be tested in center field this season, so regardless of where he ends up, it's clear the front office is not giving up on his potential.

Similarly, Michael Massey or newly-acquired Jonathan India — both second basemen — may find that their path to the Opening Day roster is in the form of a corner outfield position. In a trade that sent homegrown pitcher Brady Singer to the Cincinnati Reds, India departed the friendly confines of Great American Ballpark for The K's cavernous power alleys, and only will tell how well he fares as he contends with Massey for an everyday role in the infield. The difference between the two players may come down to defensive capability, where Massey outpaced India significantly from the second base position in 2024.