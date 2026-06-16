Vinnie Pasquantino's IL stint could create new opportunities for 3 Royals players

After raising hopes following a back-to-back series wins to start the month, the Royals have lost five of their last six, sit 15 games below .500 and are now 7.5 games out of a postseason spot. At the center of it all has been injuries with Vinnie Pasquantino being their latest victim of the injured list. The first baseman is out for an estimated 4-6 weeks after undergoing surgery for a hamate fracture.

Pasquantino is certainly a loss, as despite a poor extended start to the season, he'd found a way to look more like the feared hitter he was a year ago during his breakout campaign. That being said, as unfortunate as this loss is, when one name goes down, new opportunities open for other names. In this case, with an open first base position, there are three names that could see more playing time.

While Salvador Perez and his considerable prior experience at first for the Royals could stand to be utilized more, the fact remains that he hasn't nearly been the hitter he was expected to be after signing his extension this offseason. In this case major leaguers like Jac Caglianone and Nick Loftin could see more time at the spot, while a potential look at minor leaguer Brett Squires could be in order.

Caglianone could give Royals glimpse at future at first with Pasquantino on IL

Since Pasquantino's injury, Caglianone has already appeared at first base and perhaps this could be a sign of things to come. As David Lesky of Inside the Crown wrote this week, the surging Caglianone could see time at first base as well as placements in key roles in the lineup like Pasquantino held.

And the fit seems to naturally be there. Not only is Jac Caglianone worthy of a higher spot in the lineup considering he's been their best hitter in recent weeks, but defensively he's a natural first baseman. As Royals fans will remember, the young phenom quickly shifted gears from first base to the outfield ahead of his call-up in order to clear a path to him to reach the majors sooner.

While Pasquantino may've signed an extension this offseason, a two-year deal to cover the remainder of his arbitration years is hardly a long-term commitment. And I hesitate to think that at any point in Pasquantino's career has he looked as dominant as Caglianone looks right now, nor has he ever possessed the ceiling Cags does.

Caglianone is a former Top 10 pick for a reason and it's seems a corner outfield upgrade would likely come easier for the Royals in 2027 and beyond than a first baseman with the star potential he has. So, perhaps now is the time for the Royals to give him a test drive in a regular first base role.

First base could be a way to capitalize on Nick Loftin's strong season

Moving to less of a long-term plan and more of a way to try and see what they have, perhaps Pasquantino's injury could be a way to test Loftin's utility.

Early on in spring, manager Matt Quatraro said that positional versatility was how Loftin was going to create major league opportunities for himself in 2026. He's capable of playing all around the infield and in the corner outfield, but he's seldomly been used at first base this season with just a pair of outings under his belt there up to this point.

Given the fact he's sporting an above-average 101 wRC+ this season and excellent on base abilities with an OBP 110 points above his average and 12.5% walk rate, he's worthy of an extended look - especially considering he was a prized organizational prospect once upon a time.

And who knows, perhaps more looks at other positions could make him a more appealing trade candidate should the Royals look to recoup assets to compete in 2027 and beyond at the upcoming trade deadline.

Could the Royals consider a promotion for thriving farmhand Brett Squires?

At this rate, competing in 2026 seems far-fetched for Kansas City. They hold the joint worst record in the American League and have only bettered the perennially rebuilding Colorado Rockies this season. Now seems to be the time to think about the future. Not the long-term future, but just how they're going to position themselves to win in 2027 and beyond while Bobby Witt Jr. is still under contract.

This means that 2026 could be a great opportunity to take stock of the names they have in their farm system that could be ready to make the major league jump. One of those names is surely Brett Squires, who's taken the Royals' upper minor levels by storm this season.

After slashing .294/.388/.538 with six homers, 29 RBI and a 138 wRC+ in Double-A Northwest Arkansas, the Royals promoted him to Triple-A Omaha after just 32 games. And he's held his own since getting his new opportunity. In 105 plate appearances across 27 games with the Storm Chasers, he's already belted eight homers and driven in 22 while slashing .250/.305/.583 with a 116 wRC+.

As a 26-year-old undrafted free agent, the clock could be ticking on his chances to crack a big league roster. This could very well be one of those low-risk situations to really see what you have for the Royals and Pasquantino's injury just opened up plenty of ABs at first base to make it happen.