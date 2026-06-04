Vinnie Pasquantino finally giving Royals fans offensive output they’ve been clamoring for

There are so many ways to describe the Kansas City Royals' 2026 season so far, and none of them are very flattering. Royals fans should know that after a team is destined for a losing season, the focus shifts from team-level performance to individual players. An AL MVP campaign for shortstop Bobby Witt Jr., any progression from youngsters Carter Jensen and Jac Caglianone, or the prominence of Michael Wacha are just a few optimistic points Royals fans can latch onto early this season.

But after being a downright negative for much of the season, first baseman Vinnie Pasquantino is hopefully turning a much-needed corner at the plate.

On May 22, Pasquantino stood in front of reporters after yet another Kansas City loss and said the quiet part out loud. The Royals were 20-30. He was hitting .194, a career worst, with a .577 OPS and a bat that had been conspicuously absent from most of the conversations Kansas City needed it to enter. He had five home runs in 39 games. He was supposed to be the middle-of-the-order anchor on a team that needed one.

"We're a third of the way through this thing," he said. "Things have gone, in our opinion, about as bad as they could. We know we haven't been at our best yet this year, but we know it will come."



Since then, Pasquantino is hitting .313 with a .406 slugging percentage, a .316 wOBA, and a swing-and-miss rate that has dropped from 16.5% to 10.9%. He is making contact at a rate that looks like a different hitter than the one who was batting .160 through his first 27 games of the season. The turnaround that the Royals and Pasquantino himself said was coming appears to have arrived.

Vinnie Pasquantino isn't carrying the team, but the Royals appreciate his heating bat.

The numbers that matter most in this split are the ones that do not show up in the slash line. Pasquantino's bat speed has climbed from 69.7 mph to 70.6 mph since May 22, bouncing back nearly a full mile per hour in roughly ten days of games. That may sound like a small number, and in absolute terms it is. But bat speed is one of the most stable Statcast metrics for established hitters, and a drop of the magnitude Pasquantino experienced early in the season, after he generated 72.5 mph in 2025, is typically accompanied by exactly the kind of performance decline he posted. The recovery, even partial, matters.

The swing-and-miss rate drop tells the same story. At 16.5% before May 22, Pasquantino was whiffing at a rate that had no precedent in his career. The contact quality was there in flashes, especially with his expected wOBA of .286 before the turnaround running 46 points above his actual .240 wOBA, suggesting he was being unlucky even when struggling, but the swing-and-miss rate was inflating his strikeout numbers and preventing the contact profile from translating to results.

Since May 22, the swing-and-miss rate is 10.9%. The strikeout rate has dropped from 11.8% to 6.3%. He is putting the bat on the ball at a rate that looks like the player Kansas City signed for $11 million over two years.

The reason Royals fans should feel encouraged is what happened the last time Pasquantino looked exactly like this. In 2025, he hit .177 in March and April with a .327 slugging percentage. The Royals were patient. The bat speed recovered. From July 1 onward, Pasquantino slashed .253/.322/.576 with 13 home runs, a .323 ISO that ranked sixth in baseball over that stretch, and a 15.3% strikeout rate that belonged to a contact hitter, not a slugger in a power surge. He finished the year with 32 home runs and 113 RBI.

The honest caveat is that the post-May 22 power numbers have not yet shown up the way the contact numbers have. Before his first inning homer on Wednesday in Cincinnati, Pasquantino had zero home runs since the turnaround. The ten hits in that span were seven singles and three doubles, not the barrage of extra-base hits his 2025 second half produced. His barrel rate since May 22 (3.3%) is actually lower than it was before the turnaround (8.7%), and his hard-hit rate has dropped from 37% to 30%. The contact is coming back before the power is, which is the correct order of operations, but it is worth noting that the production fans have been waiting for is still partially a work in progress.

In 2025 Pasquantino told anyone who would listen that the slow start was a slow start, not a new normal. He was right. He made the same argument on May 22 this year, from a worse starting position, about a team with a worse record. The bat speed data is an early glimmer of evidence that he may be right again. The power that defined his 2025 second half has not returned yet. But the contact that preceded it is starting to show up right on schedule.

Kansas City is 24-38 and last in the AL Central. A lot needs to go right for the Royals to turn this season into anything meaningful. Pasquantino hitting like himself is one of the things that has to happen first. For the time being, he has been turning the corner that the rest of the team cannot.