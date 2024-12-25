Vinnie Pasquantino has a big New Year's resolution for the KC Royals

The holidays are upon us, but as the offseason news cycle and ever-swirling trade rumors love to remind us, baseball never stops. With just 92 days until Opening Day of the 2025 season, teams across MLB are busy planning for the year ahead, and the Kansas City Royals are no exception. The Royals have already made a number of important moves this winter, but general manager J.J. Picollo still has work to do — especially if first baseman Vinnie Pasquantino is going to achieve his New Year's resolution.

In an interview with MLB Network Radio on December 23, Pasquantino had a quick response when asked about his resolution for 2025.

"Win a World Series," he said. "Make the playoffs and advance past the . That's my New Year's resolution for this year."

KC Royals are looking to contend in 2025

Coming off a 106-loss season in 2023, the Royals had one of the best comebacks in MLB history this year, finishing the 2024 regular season with a 86-76 record to become one of only six teams since 1969 to post a season-to-season improvement of 30 wins. Having secured the franchise's first playoff berth since 2015, the Royals swept the Baltimore Orioles in the Wild Card Series, but were eliminated in the AL Division Series by the New York Yankees.

Now, the Royals are looking to prove their comeback season wasn't just a fluke, but instead the beginning of a contention era. Having identified areas of the roster that needed to be retooled, Kansas City was one of the most active teams at the start of the offseason — but there's still more work to be done.

On November 2, the Royals re-signed veteran Michael Wacha to a three-year, $51 million deal — the fourth-richest contract in franchise history — to lock in his return to the starting rotation alongside Cole Ragans and Seth Lugo. Less than three weeks later, the team addressed their need for a leadoff hitter by acquiring second baseman Jonathan India in a trade with the Cincinnati Reds, sending starter Brady Singer in return. The Royals also got outfielder Joey Wiemer in the deal.

Going into the Winter Meetings at the start of December, Picollo's top priority was finding a middle-of-the-order bat, preferably one who plays outfield or third base. Unfortunately, the Royals left Dallas without any new additions, and no serious leads seem to have come from the event at all. In fact, other than some minor league moves, the team has been relatively quiet since their trade for India at the end of November.

It's likely the Royals will make another trade this offseason, though if they want to seriously contend in 2025, it should probably be more. Picollo has been clear that he's focused on lengthening the batting lineup, which the team does need — but that means the bullpen will go unaddressed this winter, despite posting a combined ERA of 4.13 in 2024 to rank a disappointing 20th in MLB.

Still, even if Picollo only adds a power bat and leaves everything else exactly how it is now, the Royals will go into next season in a stronger position. In 2024, star hitters Bobby Witt Jr., Pasquantino, and Salvador Pérez carried the Royals' offense, and while that will almost certainly continue into the future, any additional pop further down the batting order would surely be appreciated — especially by Pasquantino, who now has a New Year's resolution to worry about.