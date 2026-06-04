Royals upcoming matchup vs. Twins might be most crucial series of season

No matter what time of year it is, winning matters. The games in April count just as much as the games in September. Which is why after their sluggish start, the Kansas City Royals already find themselves staring down a double-digit deficit behind the AL Central-leading Cleveland Guardians. As for the wild card race, things don't look quite as bleak yet, but time is quickly running out.

All it takes is a single series to light a spark. It may be a bit of a stretch to call this weekend's series with the Minnesota Twins a do or die match-up, but it just may be. After all, the Twins are currently in third place in the AL Central while the Royals occupy the basement all by their lonesome. And if you check the calendar, you'd see that we haven't even officially entered summer yet.

However, the result of the series could easily dictate what the Royals will do for the remainder of the year. Whether they become complete sellers at the trade deadline or a motivated team eyeing a chance to claw their way back into wild card contention is still to be determined. These upcoming four games might not seem like much to the rest of the league, but to the Royals, they could potentially mean the world.

What each result in upcoming Twins series could mean for the Royals

Teams that control their own destiny only have to focus on winning games. No matter who you play, you just have to worry about winning. Unfortunately, teams that have mountains to climb to get back into contention have to focus specifically on who they beat. And this week's series against divisional rival Minnesota is certainly a major focus for Kansas City. Maybe even their only focus. With the wild card becoming their best chance at the postseason, the Royals desperately need to string together multiple wins in a row against teams that are above them in the race.

If they were to suffer the all too familiar fate of a sweep by the Twins, the Royals can likely kiss any meaningful playoff push goodbye. Not only would the team creep closer to 20 games under .500, but they'd also potentially be staring at a nearly double-digit deficit in the wild card. And while stranger things have happened, it would only worsen an already grueling challenge for the ball club. It could even set them on their way towards a historically bad season.

The same could be said if the Royals only muster a single win against Minnesota. Falling back even further by multiple games could be the first of many nails in the coffin for the 2026 season. A series split doesn't exactly move the needle in either direction, but it may as well act as a punt on the season if other wild card contenders continue to win throughout the weekend.

What the Royals desperately need is a series victory. Whether it's a 3-1 series win or a clean sweep, making up any ground on the Twins would act as an excellent starting point for a rejuvenated wild card push. Not only would a series win keep their heads above water, but it would also provide a much-needed boost to a club in search of any help it could find. Losing can take a mental toll on any team. So making progress toward that all-important .500 mark would be seen as a victory on several fronts.

A four-game sweep of Minnesota would not just be the biggest series win of the season for Kansas City, but the most important sweep for the team in the last few seasons. The Royals could instantly flip the wild card standings on its head and send the Twins in the opposite direction. In just a matter of one weekend, the team could completely change their trajectory and position themselves as wild card contenders.

The games here in June count just as much as the games in September. So a hot start to the summer months is exactly what the Royals need. It just all depends on how they play against the Twins.