Updated MLB Draft order benefits KC Royals ahead of 2025 MLB Draft

The 2025 MLB Draft may feel far away, but the annual event has a way of sneaking up as Opening Day fades into the rearview mirror. Across the league, front offices are already making moves with potential implications for draft order and pick availability. One recent blockbuster signing significantly boosted the Kansas City Royals’ draft situation for next year.

The biggest signing since Christmas came when the Arizona Diamondbacks inked Corbin Burnes to a six-year, $210 million deal. Burnes, who had previously rejected a qualifying offer, carried a draft pick penalty that impacted his free agency. By signing him, Arizona forfeited their third-highest pick in the 2025 Draft — their regular second-round selection. This small ripple pushed Kansas City’s second-round pick up to 62nd overall, adding a touch of extra value to an already solid draft position.

While Burnes’ signing benefits Arizona most directly, the Orioles have plenty to celebrate as well. As compensation for Burnes rejecting their qualifying offer, Baltimore received the 30th overall pick. That puts the Orioles, Diamondbacks, and Milwaukee Brewers in a unique post-first-round slot. Because all three are revenue-sharing recipients who lost players tied to qualifying offers, their compensatory picks fall between the first round and Competitive Balance Round A.

The Royals were already in a strong draft position as the first team with multiple picks in 2025. Bobby Witt Jr.’s second-place finish in AL MVP voting earned Kansas City the first-ever Prospect Promotion Incentive (PPI) pick, slotted at 28th overall. That selection alone could add $3,132,500 to their bonus pool, judging from the pick's value in 2024, further bolstering their ability to sign top-tier talent.

The KC Royals are in an enviable position for 2025 MLB Draft

Here is the Royals’ updated draft order for the first five rounds of the 2025 MLB Draft:

23rd overall (first-round selection) 28th overall (Prospect Promotion Incentive) 62nd overall (second-round selection) 73rd overall (Competitive Balance Round B) 98th overall (third-round selection) 129th overall (fourth-round selection) 158th overall (fifth-round selection)

Kansas City is now one of just four teams with multiple picks before Competitive Balance Round A and one of only five teams with at least five selections in the first 100 picks. While they won’t be in position to draft top prospects like infielder Ethan Holliday or pitcher Jamie Arnold, their draft capital puts them in line to secure quality players. Virginia infielder Henry Godbout, MLB Pipeline’s 31st overall prospect, has already been mocked to the Royals. Additionally, the extra bonus pool funds could help Kansas City sign top high school talent and lure them away from collegiate commitments.

With a stacked draft position and a growing bonus pool, the Royals are poised to make the most of their opportunities in 2025. As the draft comes closer, their strong standing could prove pivotal in building upon their recent on-field success.