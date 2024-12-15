Mock MLB Draft predicts KC Royals to pick familiar player type in 2025

The MLB Draft is a quirky beast. Unlike the NFL or NBA, where drafted players often make an immediate impact at the highest level, baseball demands patience. Even elite prospects spend years climbing through an organization's farm system, honing the raw tools that made them draft-worthy. The Kansas City Royals know this all too well. Their last first-round pick to reach the big leagues? Shortstop Bobby Witt Jr., drafted way back in 2019.

Despite the slow burn of development, there's a growing sense of optimism surrounding Kansas City's evolving draft strategy. The Royals' farm system is gaining strength, and the 2025 MLB Draft presents yet another chance to invest in baseball's future stars. Perfect Game USA recently dropped its updated 2025 mock draft, projecting the Royals to pick 23rd overall — their lowest first-round selection since 1986. At that spot, Perfect Game sees Kansas City tapping into familiar territory with Virginia infielder Henry Godbout.

The order is set, so here is our new mock draft. ✍🏼https://t.co/AmxLSEygk2 pic.twitter.com/MvNwqrbDlw — Perfect Game USA (@PerfectGameUSA) December 11, 2024

Could Henry Godbout be the KC Royals answer in the 2025 MLB Draft?

Godbout, a right-handed hitter, turned heads as a sophomore at Virginia last year, earning second-team All-American honors. Primarily playing second base, he posted a blistering 1.117 OPS with 28 extra-base hits. MLB Pipeline rates his hit tool at an impressive 60, complemented by average power (50-grade). The New York native has solid pull power, but it’s his advanced plate approach and bat-to-ball skills that could make him a first-round lock.

For Royals fans, Godbout might feel like déjà vu. He shares a similar profile with Gavin Cross, the 2022 first-rounder out of Virginia Tech — both are praised for their hitting ability and high baseball IQ. But while Cross's journey in the Royals' system has been rocky, there’s value in targeting a versatile infielder like Godbout. He’s had more reps on the left side of the infield, including third base, in the prestigious Cape Cod League — a move that could add even more versatility to his game.

Kansas City has a track record of unearthing talent even with later draft picks. Think Willie Wilson in 1974 or Buddy Biancalana in 1978 — both found value well outside the top slots. If the Royals select Godbout, he’d be the first player they’ve drafted out of the University of Virginia since pitcher Daniel Lynch IV in 2018. While fans may be skeptical of the pick, especially after recent draft struggles, Godbout’s polished approach at the plate and positional flexibility could make him a key piece of Kansas City's next generation.