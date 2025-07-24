Too-early 2026 MLB mock draft has Royals in Top 10, going prep again

The draft stage is still fresh in fans' minds, and while the Kansas City Royals have been busy signing their 2025 MLB Draft class, it's never too early to glance toward 2026.

One of the most unique aspects of baseball is how far in advance scouting departments evaluate talent, long before a player is even draft-eligible. As seen in the 2025 class, some collegiate prospects drastically changed their draft profiles after being passed over out of high school. You can bet the Kansas City Royals are already laying the groundwork for next year’s picks.

Like clockwork, every draft-centric outlet wastes no time rolling out a “way-too-early mock draft,” and Baseball America is no different. In their early look at the 2026 class, they teamed up with Tankathon’s lottery simulator and projected the Royals to pick eighth overall—familiar territory for Kansas City fans. With the club’s weaker playoff odds in a crowded AL Wild Card race, that draft slot might become reality sooner rather than later.

KC Royals returning to draft's top 10 territory reaps rewards in too-early mock

Baseball America’s Carlos Collazo had the Royals staying consistent with their prep-heavy approach, projecting them to select left-handed pitcher Gio Rojas from Florida’s Stoneman Douglas High School. The University of Miami commit is widely regarded as the top high school pitcher in the 2026 class and could command a significant bonus to forgo college ball.

"Rojas knows nothing but winning, as he’s been with Stoneman Douglas High through a dominant stretch that has included five consecutive state championships. Beyond team success, Rojas is the top-ranked pitcher in the 2026 prep class with a loud blend of strikes and stuff from the left side. He sits in the 92-96 mph range and has been up to 97 with his fastball. He also features a sharp slider that’s a miss pitch vs. lefties and righties and a developing changeup." Carlos Collazo, Baseball America

If the 2025 draft taught fans anything, it is how volatile a class's hierarchy can change. The top overall pick was a mystery until the official announcement, and that is only a microcosm of how much changed in the days leading up to this year's draft.

So much can change between now and next July, but barring a major injury, Rojas looks like he will be in the lottery pick conversation. The southpaw looks smooth on the mound, with the "high-end stuff and low-effort mechanics" that have Baseball America ranking him sixth overall in the 2026 MLB Draft class in their most recent rankings.

Of course, nothing about Kansas City’s draft board should be written in pen this early. But Royals scouting director Brian Bridges has shown a willingness to bet on prep arms with upside, with 2024 second-rounder David Shields already looking like a smart play.

If Rojas continues to trend upward, his combination of production and projection makes him a logical target—and an exciting name for Royals fans to watch leading up to July 2026.