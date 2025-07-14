Royals' first-round draft pick immediately draws comparisons to 2015 World Series hero

The Kansas City Royals had to wait longer than usual to make their first selection in the 2025 MLB Draft—but they didn’t miss when their turn finally came at No. 23 overall. On Sunday night, MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred took the podium and announced that the Royals had selected IMG Academy standout Sean Gamble to kick off their draft class.

Former Colorado Rockies general manager Dan O'Dowd made an eyebrow-raising comparison after the Royals selected Sean Gamble on MLB Network's draft coverage, calling him a “more athletic Ben Zobrist.”

That’s high praise—especially for Royals fans, who still hold Zobrist in high regard after his pivotal role in the club’s 2015 World Series run. A 14-year MLB veteran, Zobrist carved out a career with his elite contact skills and defensive versatility—traits Gamble already showcases in his game.

KC Royals go with high-upside, draft Sean Gamble at 23rd overall

An Iowa native, Sean Gamble is a left-handed hitter who outgrew his home state's competition and spent the past four years developing at the elite, sport-focused IMG Academy. A Vanderbilt commit, Gamble held his spot in the loaded lineup thanks to his defensive versatility—primarily playing center field but projecting well at shortstop or second base long-term.

MLB Pipeline grades him as a 50 overall prospect, with 55 marks for his hit tool, speed, and arm strength.

Gamble will not be a quick riser in Kansas City's system, with some work to do in developing physically and honing his glove at some positions. But Gamble has favorable descriptions regarding his clubhouse presence and mentality on the diamond.

MLB Pipeline compares him to Bryson Stott of the Philadelphia Phillies, and that would be a big win when looking back on Kansas City's woeful track record of picking in this range.

Kansas City was a popular team to take a prep player in this draft, but Gamble is somewhat surprising and wasn't a standard player mocked to the Royals this spring and summer. It set the tone of Kansas City's draft process in what is a muddy draft class, but also continued a run on prep infielders in the middle of the opening round. Ten high school position players came off the board before Kansas City picked at 23rd, creating a draining talent pool in that area.