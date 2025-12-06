Tigers outcast seems like absolute no-brainer for Royals to pursue in free agency

The Kansas City Royals have no shortage of needs to address this winter. While finding upgrades in the outfield, seeking more options at second base and finding a way to capitalize on their starting pitching surplus may be a top their to-do list, they have plenty of other areas that require attention.

One of those under-the-radar needs is veteran depth presence, preferably with an element of veratility. A replacement for free agent Adam Frazier if you will.

While the Royals could always go out and bring back the familiar name in Frazier, whom they so clearly coveted enough to re-acquire his services at the trade deadline this year after just a half season away, he doesn't come without his uncertainties.

He's just days away from turning 34, and while he might a valued voice in the clubhouse, Kansas City unfortunately knows firsthand just how bad the bat can be after his 65 wRC+ season in 2024.

This is where a younger and just as versatile of veteran like former Detroit Tigers utility man Andy Ibáñez could come into play as a cost-effective offensive solution.

Royals should consider pursuing Tigers castoff Andy Ibáñez in free agency

Now, by no means am I saying Ibáñez is statement-worthy signing. Most utility veterans aren't and he wouldn't be a "top bargain signing", like Bleacher Report tabbed him earlier this week, if he didn't have some holes in his game.

However, the Royals need adequate bench options and there's reasons as to why he would compliment their existing core of utility personnel in Tyler Tolbert and Nick Loftin better than a name like Frazier.

For one, Ibáñez still provides that veteran profile but at younger age, as he's a full year younger than Frazier. He also happens to be a right-handed hitting option in a lineup that's dominated by lefties and starving for some differentiation.

On top of this, his bat is very similar and he arguably provides more positional versatility than Frazier, having played at least a solid amount first base, second base, third base and the corner outfield in the last three seasons.

And while he may've have only been an 84 wRC+ hitter this past season, he's only two years removed from being an above average bat, having held a 103 wRC+ in 2023 where Frazier's last above average season came all the way back in 2021.

Ibáñez also has his strengths despite being an overall below-average bat. He only strikes out 13.5% of the time and whiffs at just an 18.5% clip He also makes contact at an excellent rate, with a 92.5% in-zone contact rate.

Not to mention, as the Royals continue to move into a place of contention, they'll need players on their roster from top to bottom who can perform when the lights are brightest. With a .300 AVG, .800 OPS and 121 wRC+ in the postseason, Ibáñez has been able to come up in the clutch when called upon on the biggest stage.

What also can't be ignored is getting another one-up on their division rivals and stealing a potentially useful asset from them, after the Tigers simply let him walk for nothing after non-tendering last month.

Again Ibáñez is by no means the be-all-end-all priority for the Royals this winter, nor should he be for any team.

But to be a successful major league team, you can't forget about the moves to strengthen between the margins, and when it comes to Ibáñez, he could do precisely that for them.