This outfield reunion makes all the sense in the world for Royals to make this winter

As the Kansas City Royals consider how to make their roster playoff-ready for 2026, there are several different free agents they can pursue that are both cost-effective and can fill a hole. However, there may not be as many people out there that would be as good a fit for the team, and fit those two factors as well as Mike Yastrzemski.

Yastrzemski, of course, joined the Royals right around the trade deadline this summer. He was quite the addition for a team that was toying with the idea of making the playoffs for the rest of the second half.

Why the Royals should bring back Mike Yastrzemski in free agency

The most interesting aspect of what Yastrzemski did was show what he could do when he wasn't playing all his home games in San Francisco. In the first half of the season, the outfielder struggled, posting a .231/.330/.355 slashline with a 97 OPS+ with the Giants.

Once he came to Kansas City, all of his numbers went up, but it was his 131 OPS+ that really stood out. And it would be smart for Kansas City to bring him back and see what those numbers look like with a full season in Kauffman.

There is one thing to keep in mind. The fact that he'll be able to be relatively cheap for an everyday corner outfielder means there will be plenty of teams going after him. There is quite a bit of talk that the Giants would like to bring him back for one.

Even with an approach that seems like the Kansas City Royals, which are willing to spend a bit more, a bidding war isn't something this team does all that much.

Having said that, Mike Yastrzemski is one guy they should absolutely kick the tires on and see how long they can hang in, should there be a fight.