Late-season position shuffle has only increased this Royals free agent's value

Could the Kansas City Royals fanbase have predicted this much from outfielder Mike Yastrzemski following the trade deadline?

The AL Central club certainly needed help in the outfield as they still remained in the postseason race, but the additions of Adam Frazier, Randal Grichuk, and Yastrzemski were hardly the headline moves the fanbase wanted.

Yet, when the season was all said and done, the long-time San Francisco Giants player was one of the most valuable players traded at the trade deadline and was a massive reason Kansas City's moves in July could be deemed as a winning deadline. But it was a decision that came later in the season that may not only help Kansas City, but Yastrzemski as he enters free agency.

The Royals may have done Mike Yastrzemski a huge favor to end 2025

For most of his MLB career, Yastrzemski has been a right fielder. In his 6367.1 career innings in the outfield, 4341.0 of those came in that position. While a -2 Outs Above Average and 3 Fielding Run Value tell you there is no perfect fielding statistic, Yastrzemski is certainly a good right fielder. Not great, not bad, but good.

But it is easy to forget that the 35-year-old veteran hasn't always been in right, and has spent considerable playing time in both left and center field.

The Royals leaned on that in September, where they moved Yastrzemski all over the outfield, particularly in light of Kyle Isbel's injury. Only a handful of appearances outside of right cannot determine if Yastrzemski can come into a clubhouse and be an everyday left field starter or roam center field for nine innings, but he has been an average fielder according to the eye test.

As Yastrzemski faces marketing himself to teams, or teams look for a flexible option in the outfield, the ability to play all three spots should not be overlooked.

Kansas City has seen how positional rigidity has limited their roster in recent years. Players like Hunter Renfroe or MJ Melendez come to mind, players that could only play one of the three outfield positions.

It forced another player to be available that could cover positions they could not, while guys like Yastrzemski exist that facilitate another spot on Kansas City's roster. It isn't a stretch to say that helped bring Carter Jensen to the 28-man roster, or keep Tyler Tolbert stay in Kansas City. Yastrzemski's flexibility is a trait that teams will covet when it comes to roster building for 2026.

Will Kansas City seek a reunion with Yastrzemski this offseason? The possibility shouldn't shock fans especially considering what Yastrzemski did at the plate. He slashed .237/.339/.500 across 50 games for the Royals, including nine home runs and good for a 127 wRC+. He had his ups and downs, but his two solo home runs in the season finale against the Athletics will leave Yastrzemski's 2025 season on a high note.