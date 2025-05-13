This KC Royals reliever has been their bullpen's savior since his arrival

When the Kansas City Royals acquired Lucas Erceg from the Oakland Athletics on July 30, 2024, the move didn’t make national headlines. But inside the Royals clubhouse, it was a quiet stroke of brilliance. Since putting on a Royals uniform, Erceg has not only stabilized what was a shaky relief corps on his arrival — but emerged as its undisputed anchor.

Erceg didn’t waste any time making his presence felt. Down the stretch in 2024, he made 23 appearances for Kansas City and quickly earned the closer role. His numbers were nothing short of impressive: 11 saves, a 2.88 ERA, a 0.84 WHIP, and 31 strikeouts against just 3 walks across 25 innings. It was clear the Royals had stumbled upon a rare find. An unflinching reliever who thrived in high-leverage moments.

Nobody’s talking about Lucas Erceg — but he’s putting up elite numbers

But what separates Erceg from the pack isn’t just a sparkling ERA or a pristine WHIP — it’s his total command of the strike zone and ability to induce weak contact. Through those first 23 games in a Royals uniform, he didn’t allow a single home run. Not one. That trend hasn’t changed in 2025.

Now into mid-May of the current season, Erceg has picked up right where he left off. He’s already made 19 appearances in 2025, logging 17.1 innings with an unimaginable 0.52 ERA and matching it with a 0.52 WHIP. He’s struck out 13, walked one batter, and yes, still hasn’t surrendered a home run since becoming a Royal. That’s over 42 innings and counting.

Although he’s no longer racking up saves, it's a reflection of Kansas City’s shifting bullpen usage and has nothing to do with a drop in performance. Erceg has been deployed in a variety of roles this year — fireman, setup man, and late-inning stabilizer while excelling in all of them.

For a team that has struggled in recent years to find a dependable bullpen arm, Erceg has been a godsend. His presence has transformed the Royals’ late-game identity, giving them a steady hand to lean on in the most crucial moments. While others may share the spotlight, Erceg has quietly become one of the most valuable pieces of Kansas City’s roster.