There's no reason for this player to still be on KC Royals roster

When the Kansas City Royals signed veteran outfielder Hunter Renfroe to a one-year, $5.5 million deal ahead of the 2024 season, the move made sense on paper. He was coming off several productive power-hitting seasons, and with a modest salary and a $7.5 million player option for 2025, the risk seemed manageable. Renfroe followed that with a serviceable 2024 campaign — slashing .229/.297/.392 with 15 home runs and 52 RBIs. Doesn’t jump off the page, but it’s enough to justify his return when he exercised his player option to stick around for another season.

That decision is proving to be an albatross for a Royals team that can’t afford to waste roster space on unproductive veterans. Through the first month and a half of the 2025 season, Renfroe hasn’t only struggled — he’s completely fallen off a cliff.

Renfroe’s production this season is simply unacceptable for a player taking up meaningful at-bats. In 84 trips to the plate, he’s managed 14 hits, resulting in a putrid .167 batting average. He’s failed to leave the yard even once, driving in just four runs with an OPS of .430 — among the very worst in baseball. His -1.6 WAR ranks him as one of the most detrimental position players in the sport, effectively helping the Royals lose more than he helps them win.

Advanced metrics only further the argument that this isn’t a slump — it’s a signal of decline. Renfroe’s average exit velocity sits at 87.9 mph, hard-hit rate at just 34.8 percent, and barrel rate at a concerning 4.5 percent. He isn’t hitting the ball with authority, and his ability to change games with power has completely vanished.

It’s time for the Royals to move on from Hunter Renfroe

Some might argue the Royals lack outfield depth and can’t afford to cut bait with a veteran presence like Renfroe. But it's an excuse that holds the franchise back. Keeping an unproductive player on the roster just because there’s no obvious replacement is flawed roster management. In reality, giving at-bats to a struggling veteran does more harm than giving those same opportunities to younger players or fringe prospects who might surprise with development or spark the team with energy.

The Royals’ outfield remains one of the weakest offensive units in all of baseball. Since 2019, Kansas City’s outfield ranks dead last in wRC+, a testament to the organization’s long-term failure to address the position. Continuing to lean on Renfroe, despite all evidence pointing to his decline, only extends that problem.

While FanGraphs projects a slight bounce-back the rest of the way — finishing with a .231 average, eight home runs, and a .723 OPS — those numbers are hardly game-changing and would still be career lows. Even if Renfroe reaches those marks, it won’t move the needle for a Royals team trying to build a sustainable winner.

The Royals need to stop waiting for a turnaround that isn’t coming. Whether it’s scouring the waiver wire or giving someone from the minors a shot, Kansas City has little to lose by moving on from Renfroe.

Hunter Renfroe’s time in Kansas City should come to an end — not because the Royals have a ready-made star waiting to take his place, but because they’ve already seen enough.