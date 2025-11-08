The Athletic's latest free agent rankings signal tough path to this Royals reunion

The Kansas City Royals know they need to add some offense to the roster to be contenders in 2026. Mike Yastrzemski is one name that immediately comes to mind, both because he had such a great half-season with KC and because he's expected to be relatively cheap.

However, he might not be as inexpensive as previously thought.

The Athletic released its list of top free agents for this winter earlier this week, and Yastrzemski is right in the middle of the 50-person pack, sitting ast the 25th overall free agent.

Should MLB front offices agree with the publication on who will be most attractive this offseason, the Royals may very well have a fight on their hands.

Kansas City Royals could have a fight on their hands if they want to sign Mike Yastrzemski

Keith Law broke down just the type of player Yastrzemski is and why his signature could be one of the more coveted ones on the open market this winter.

"Yaz has been a league-average or better hitter every year he's played in the majors, including a 106 wRC+ this past year," Law wrote.

"It’s a lot of average or fringe-average contact quality, boosted by excellent plate discipline and a strong contact rate that’s in the top 20 percent of all MLB hitters," he wrote.

"[Yastrzemski] is a great fit for a team with a right-handed corner outfielder/utility guy who could be his caddy," Law also wrote.

There's always going to be value in a strong side platoon hitter, certainly making him a noteworthy name to consider in free agency - even if he does trend more towards league average at times.

Yaz's slash numbers with the Royals weren't eye-popping; he posted a .237/.339/.500 in 50 games. However, once he got away from San Francisco, his power numbers took a big jump, and he logged a 131 OPS+ with KC after a below-average 97 with the NL team.

Even knowing that, there's been a ton of talk that the Giants and Yastrzemski are both interested in a reunion in 2026. Hopefully, the Kansas City Royals can convince him otherwise and do it without breaking the bank.