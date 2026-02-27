The Athletic backs Royals phenom Carter Jensen as ROY favorite (but there's a catch)

For more than a decade, the Kansas City Royals catching position has belonged to Salvador Perez. The beaming Venezuelan is the face of a championship run, the emotional engine of the 2015 World Series club, and a player whose power can still changes games in a single swing.

Perez is beloved around the game for his infectious energy, and him being one of a few team captains in Royals history shows how much he means to the franchise's past and present.

But according to The Athletic's Keith Law, the time has come for the Kansas City Royals to start turning the page.

Law recently ranked Royals top prospect Carter Jensen first on his list of the 20 rookies most likely to make an impact this season. MLB Network’s Greg Amsinger has already picked Jensen as his AL Rookie of the Year choice.

It is only February, but the buzz is real. His September run really fueled this optimism, and his surge into the upper echelon of baseball prospects brings his name further and further into the spotlight.

The catch is simple. Jensen has to play.

The Athletic's Keith Law dubs Carter Jensen as Rookie of the Year candidate with enough playing time behind the plate

Law’s argument is rooted in both performance and projection. Perez turns 36 in May. Last season, he caught 92 games and produced suboptimal 0.4 bWAR and 0.5 fWAR, dragged down with his production behind the plate. The power remains, evident by his 30 home runs, career-high 35 doubles, and 100 RBI, but the overall value no longer mirrors his prime.

Jensen, meanwhile, offered a glimpse of what could be in a brief debut. In 10 games behind the plate and 69 plate appearances, he hit .300/.391/.550 and looked comfortable handling the staff.

"Jensen has a long history of getting on base, the power is real and he’s a strong defensive catcher. I understand the desire for loyalty, especially given Perez’s tie to the 2015 World Series winning team, but Jensen should be the Royals’ primary catcher this year, with Perez backing him up and maybe playing some first or DHing if there’s a need. Assuming the Royals go that route, Jensen will be a strong contender for Rookie of the Year." Keith Law, The Athletic

It is a clean baseball argument. Maximize value. Get younger. Lean into the future.

Manager Matt Quatraro has taken a more measured tone. At Royals Fan Fest, he described the situation as complementary, with Jensen and Perez sharing time and rotating through designated hitter. He did not promise everyday at bats for the rookie. Quatraro also did not ignore the reality that there is a potential Hall of Fame catcher still in the room.

It is hard to imagine this being a tenuous roster situation. Perez's positivity and leadership will set a high bar for Jensen int he clubhouse, but the prospect will have his opportunity this spring.

While Perez will be playing in the World Baseball Classic, Jensen will be the top catcher in camp and likely get plenty of opportunities with current big-league starters.

The Royals are not choosing between a fading veteran and a can’t-miss prospect. They are choosing between two players who can help them win, just in different ways right now.

Perez still offers leadership, clubhouse gravitas, and real power. Jensen offers cost controlled upside and the possibility of surplus value at a premium position. Passing the torch does not erase what Perez built, but acknowledges that the next chapter might already be here.