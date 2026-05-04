Tarik Skubal injury news gives Royals major opportunity amid renewed success

The Kansas City Royals appear to be turning the corner after a forgettable few weeks of April did plenty of damage to their competitive goals in 2026. Whether that damage is irreversible remains to be seen, but at least they can say their putting their best foot forward of late, winning seven of their last nine games. And at the end of the day, despite being four games under .500, they enter Monday's game against the Cleveland Guardians just 2.5 games below them for the division lead and just a single game back of the Toronto Blue Jays for the final AL Wild Card spot.

Another team the Royals are chasing in both the division and the wild card race are the Detroit Tigers, a perennial postseason contender looking to make it three straight trips to October this season. However, as the Royals are trending upwards, the Tigers just received the injury blow of all injury blows that could potentially derail their postseason hopes, as their ace and back-to-back AL Cy Young award winner Tarik Skubal is headed to the injured list.

According to multiple insiders, Skubal will undergo elbow surgery to remove loose bodies and as a result, the team placed him on the 15-day IL. ESPN's Jeff Passan reports that surgeries of this nature usually have a lengthier recovery time of around 2-3 months.

Detroit ace Tarik Skubal will undergo surgery to remove loose bodies in his left elbow. Such procedures typically sideline players for 2-3 months. Skubal should return before season's end, but a tough blow for the impending free agent and two-time reigning AL Cy Young winner. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) May 4, 2026

For the Tigers, they thankfully have a rotation that's chalked full of quality behind Skubal, as Framber Valdez and Keider Montero each sport sub-3.50 ERAs so far, which has resulted in their starting staff ranking amongst the Top 10 in ERA and WHIP and top three in FIP. However, no matter how good the unit looks, losing someone with the skill and poise of Skubal will rock any rotation and is a recipe for disaster.

And this wasn't even the Tigers' first rotation loss in recent days. Last week, Casey Mize - who also sports a sub-3.50 ERA - landed on the 15-day IL with a groin strain.

Now with Skubal down, not only do the duo of Valdez and Montero the weight of the world on their shoulders, but support behind them is rather underwhelming, especially without Mize. To pick up the slack, they'll resort to their bullpen, the disappointing 5.90 ERA of Jack Flaherty and the recently promoted, inexperienced and frankly underwhelming former Competitive Balance round prospect in Ty Madden, who hasn't thrown in the majors since 2024.

It's safe to say the Tigers look as vulnerable as ever, which the Royals are certainly in a position to capitalize on.

Royals have opportunity to make up serious ground in AL Central this week

Before the Skubal news, this week posed a great opportunity for the Royals to ride their recent momentum and continue to make moves amid a wide open AL Central. Now, the Tigers injury woes only make that opportunity even greater.

Royals are 2 1/2 back of the division lead with the Guardians and Tigers coming to the K this week. pic.twitter.com/eRSxNikWxK — Pete Grathoff (@pgrathoff) May 3, 2026

Kansas City starts their week with a four-game home set against the division leading Guardians. Again, they're 2.5 games behind them, so if they can continue to look like one of the hottest teams in baseball, that difference could evaporate entirely or at the very least continue to whittle it down.

Then, they'll welcome those very same Tigers to Kauffman Stadium this weekend without the threat of Skubal taking the mound. Again, the Royals are relatively at full strength at the big league level, so a weekend home series against an ailing Tigers is once again a great opportunity for some inter-division leap frogging.

The Tigers on the other hand, have to start their week short-handed against the Boston Red Sox, who may be 13-21, but have extremely underperformed and could be a candidate for improvement especially after their coaching overhaul in their clubhouse. Regardless of record, no mega market team is an easy matchup.

Circumstances have seemingly gone from good to great this week for the Royals and they could very well be poised to finally make the leap into the contending territory many thought they would be in entering the season.