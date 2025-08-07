Struggling utility option lands with Angels after Royals release

The Kansas City Royals have been quite the revolving door for older depth-level veterans this season, and they added a new chapter to that narrtive this week.

After being designated for assignment and then subsequently released from the Royals around a week ago, veteran utility man Cavan Biggio found his way into a new organization on Wednesday.

The Los Angeles Angels have agreed to a minor league deal with Biggio, with the 30-year-old set to report to Triple-A Salt Lake.

After struggles with the Royals, Cavan Biggio gets a new opportunity with the Angels

To say Biggio's time with the Royals didn't go well would be an understatement. After signing with Kansas City on a minor league deal back in January and then breaking camp with the squad, Biggio would end up slashing just .174/.296/.246 with one home run, four RBI and a 58 wRC+ in 83 plate appearances across 37 games.

He'd be optioned down to Triple-A Omaha on May 26 and failed to make it back up to the major league squad after that.

That being said, it was not for a lack of trying, as Biggio was actually rather impressive at the Triple-A ranks. In 176 plate appearances across 41 games, he managed to slash .285/.375/.464 with four homers, 23 RBI, an 11.4% walk rate and a 120 wRC+, which made it slightly puzzling at the time as to why the Royals opted to DFA him over other struggling names.

Why they chose that decision is beside the point though, as they did and now he ends up with the Angels.

While he's not on the 40-man roster right now, the possibility he ends up on the Angels major league squad before season's end isn't unfathomable by any means.

If he looks more like the Triple-A version of himself and not the major league hitter who's struggled to hold down a spot on a major league roster the past few seasons, his utility to play 1B, 2B, 3B and the corner outfield could certainly be of use to this Angels roster.

Infielders like promising rookie Christian Moore (.182/.304/.364 with an 87 wRC+) and veteran Luis Rengifo (.247/.293/.327 with a 72 wRC+) haven't exactly lit the world on fire this season. And bench options like Gustavo Campero (.160/.276/.300 with a 65 wRC+) and the newly acquired Oswald Peraza (.153/.211/.239 with a 25 wRC+) are certainly replaceable names.

Biggio is a career 100 wRC+ hitter with a .223/.339/.373 slash line, 52 HR, 190 RBI in 561 career big league games between the Royals, Los Angeles Dodgers, Atlanta Braves and most notably the Toronto Blue Jays - who he spent the first 5+ seasons of his career with.