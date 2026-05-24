Stephen Kolek's shutout masterclass proves Royals have difficult decision ahead of them

The Kansas City Royals finally got themselves back into the win column on Saturday after a four game losing-skid and dropping 10 of their last 11 games prior. They did so in large part thanks to the masterclass that right-hander Stephen Kolek crafted. He threw a complete-game shutout where he only surrendered four while striking out two and walking just one.

What makes Saturday's spectacle even more impressive though is the fact that Kolek didn't start the year in the majors. It took a Noah Cameron missed start to even give him a spot-starting opportunity and then Cole Ragans' trip to the injured list to give him a regular turn through the rotation every five games. However, injuries are only temporary and with Ragans already making a rehab start and Kris Bubic hoping his IL stint is only brief, when both return the rotation, the Royals will have to decide who stays and who goes down to Omaha.

Right now it seems as though that decision would be between Kolek and the aforementioned fifth starter in Cameron. And as is stands on Sunday, that decision is proving to be a tricky one.

Before Kolek's shutout effort on Saturday, Cameron crafted his own dazzling effort against the Mariners, throwing six shutout frames of his own against the Mariners with a career-high eight strikeouts while surrendering just four hits and walking only two. This will suddenly have many Royals fans wondering if the Rookie of the Year-caliber Cameron from a year ago is suddenly back after his extremely disappointing start to the season.

And it would be Cameron's breakout 2025 season and his prior prospect pedigree in the Royals' system that would fuel his argument to stay with the club. Because the stats favor Kolek pretty handily this season after his top-tier efforts on Saturday compared to Cameron.

Name IP ERA FIP WHIP BAA K/9 BB/9 S. Kolek 26.0 2.77 4.21 0.85 .185 4.85 1.73 N. Cameron 47.2 4.72 3.61 1.45 .273 8.31 3.02

Kolek, Cameron would have clear path back to Royals regardless of who's optioned

One thing the Royals don't have an abundance of in the organization this season is major league-ready starting pitching depth. After the injuries to 40-man option Ryan Bergert and Ben Kudrna and the shift to relief roles for both Luinder Avila and Mason Black, Kansas City are left with countless underwhelming options.

Mitch Spence may be on the 40-man roster, but he's only thrown to a 4.80 ERA in Omaha this season and was shelled in his only long-man appearance out of the Royals' bullpen this season. Veteran Aaron Sanchez is the most capped starter in Omaha in 2026, but with a 7.18 ERA and 1.76 WHIP through 10 starts, he looks nowhere near a major league return. Then, it's names like Ben Sears and Ryan Ramsey who don't exactly jump off the page from a name or stat standpoint, with Sears sporting a respectable ERA but 1.32 WHIP and Ramsey holding 5.90 ERA and 1.59 WHIP.

This means that if another injury or something of similar nature occurs, where the Royals would suddenly be left with a hole on their rotation again, the loser of the midseason fifth starter battle between Kolek and Cameron wouldn't be confined to a year in the minors. And if the last two seasons have proven anything when it comes to this rotation, it's that a scenario like this is likely inevitable to happen again.

This isn't a decision to be made now, but it's one that the Royals will have to prepare themselves in the coming weeks if best case scenarios prevail with both Ragans and Bubic and their respective recoveries.