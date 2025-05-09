Signing of new reliever will leave KC Royals fans scratching their heads

The red-hot Kansas City Royals, who won again Thursday afternoon, supplemented their organizational outfield depth by welcoming back outfielder Rudy Martin, late of the Mexican League, early this week. Then, with the ink barely dry on Martin's new minor league contract, the Royals signed a former big league reliever who, like Martin, had performed his most recent work south of the border.

The move didn't, and won't, send shock waves through the majors. Probably missed by many, the news of right-hander Stephen Nogosek joining the Kansas City family won't overwhelm anyone. Nor should it be viewed as a game-changer at any level.

Simply put, the acquisition of Nogosek is underwheming and begs this important question — why?

Latest KC Royals move is sure to underwhelm their fans

Why Nogosek's signing won't trigger celebrations in Kansas City isn't hard to understand. Yes, he brings major league experience to the organization in general, and Triple-A Omaha (where he's been added to the roster) in particular, but it's not the kind of track record teeming with promise.

Quite the opposite, in fact. In 33 relief appearances spread over the 2019, 2021, 2022 and 2023 seasons for Washington, Nogosek is 1-4 with a 5.02 ERA, 82 ERA+, and -0.7 fWAR. While the 2.45 ERA he put up in 12 games for the Nationals three seasons ago was good, that 5.02 mark is inarguably bad, especially for a reliever. His eight-season minor league career 4.06 ERA, a number accumulated over 238 relief appearances and three starts, isn't impressive for a hurler trying to make it back to a major league bullpen.

His recent work is especially concerning. Before they released him Tuesday, Nogosek was struggling for the Diablos Rojos del Mexico — he'd been battered for 10 runs (six earned) and 12 hits in nine innings. And he gave up 18 runs (one unearned) in the 15.2 innings he pitched for Washington's Rochester Triple-A affiliate last season.

Just why the Royals chose Nogosek, a sixth-round choice of the Red Sox in the 2016 amateur draft, as the latest addition to their pitching corps remains to be seen. But this is a club whose reputation for rolling the dice on questionable pitchers is well-earned. Whether the chance it's taking on Nogosek will pay off remains to be seen.