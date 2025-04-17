3 KC Royals who are no longer worth defending

Sam Long, LHP

It felt like something out of a movie or TV show. A player, a soft-tossing southpaw from Sacramento State, lands in professional baseball as an 18th-round pick. That first stretch is short-lived, and the baseball dream is shelved for another. But, through hard work and a chance, he makes it back and even reaches the majors. But the pitcher bounces around the league, with good stretches but overall not finding consistent success or a long leash in the majors. That same pitcher gets another shot, a fresh start, and forces his way into the Royals' bullpen picture. Sam Long's story is one that fans shouldn't forget, but he may be starting a new chapter soon.

Long had odds-defying staying power in Kansas City. Before the Opening Day roster was released, he was the only player on the 40-man roster who came to Kansas City as a minor-league free agent. He earned that distinction.

He earned the benefit of any doubt cast by a so-so showing in spring training. He even earned it despite giving up two runs and taking the loss on Opening Day. But that benefit, that trust, eroded like a sandcastle on the shore with each crashing wave, each shaky showing, each trip out of that bullpen. It was ultimately a relief to some Royals fans that he landed on the 15-day IL when he did, no matter how scary throwing elbow inflammation can be for a pitcher.

As Long rests and isn't throwing at all right now, his 12.86 ERA is gaudy, a 7.17 FIP far outpaces his career average, and his -0.3 fWAR already negates the 0.2 fWAR he posted across 42 2/3 innings for Kansas City last year. All the harm done in seven games undid all the good Long did across 43 appearances last year.

Long was a wonderful feel-good story. It is okay to leave his contributions in a Royals uniform to 2024 and forget about the 2025 version. There were some expectations for him this season that were built upon his performance last year while ignoring his overall career performance. Was that fair? In retrospect, the answer is probably no. He has already overcome adversity by returning to baseball after nearly moving on from it. If the injury isn't debilitating, if Long isn't settling in Kansas City, or if it's just a temporary setback, there are 29 other clubs where he can start over. But, just as unceremoniously as he joined the Royals, Long could be on his way out sooner rather than later.