Several 2024 KC Royals having hard time on free agent market

Adam Frazier, UTL

Frazier's offseason signing was a head-scratcher from the start. Yes, he played 104 games and five different positions, but hit just .202 with a .282 OBP — he added some defensive versatility, but little offense to a club needing more of the latter than the former. That he became a free agent when the Royals declined his 2025 option renders his return to the club highly improbable, but he'll probably find another utility-type job before or during spring training.

Garrett Hampson, UTL

Before the Royals snagged Frazier, they signed the equally, if not more, versatile Hampson — a proven utility player coming off a nice 98-game, .276/.349/.380 season with the Miami Marlins. Hampson went on to appear in 113 games and at eight positions for Kansas City, but his average dropped 46 points to .230. He's a definite long shot to be back with Kansas City, but should sign with someone before the offseason ends.

Yuli Gurriel, 1B and DH

Give Kansas City credit for spotting Guriel playing for the Atlanta Braves' Gwinnett Triple-A club where he was hitting .293 with a .364 OBP and 12 homers in 75 games. Losing Vinnie Pasquantino to a broken thumb left the Royals needing first base help, and on the last day of August, they snared Gurriel by sending cash only to Atlanta.

The move paid off. Although he didn't homer after the trade, Guriel's serviceable first base defense helped soften the blow of Pasquantino's prolonged absence. Pasquantino returned for the playoffs and will be back next season, leaving no room for Gurriel, especially considering he'll be playing his age-41 season if he signs with another major league club.

Will Smith, LHP

After breaking in with the Royals in 2012 before pitching for five other big league teams and three straight World Series champions, Smith signed a free agent deal last winter that reunited him with his first club. But he soon lost the closer's job he seemed to have won before the 2024 season began, pitched inconsistently, missed part of August and all of September with a back injury, and finished with an ugly 6.53 ERA and winless 0-4 record in 45 appearances. Another team may take a chance on him, but that team shouldn't be Kansas City.