Salvador Perez long ago proved what a treasure he is for the Kansas City Royals. Even in the worst seasons of Kansas City’s long history, he came to the ballpark with a smile on his face. In the best seasons he was one of the leaders that put the franchise on his back and helped them win championships.

Not only will Salvy go down as one of the best to ever put on a Royals jersey, but before his career is over, he has the chance to make a special kind of history . Or more accurately, to add onto that special kind of history.

While the KC Royals offense is struggling mightily , and Salvador Perez is struggling right along with it, he’s still one who can swat a ball out of the park on occasion. He did it for the second time on Sunday afternoon, bashing his 275th career home run. That number is significant because it moved him into the Top 10 among all catchers to have ever played in the Big Leagues.

Salvador Perez slugs his second homer of the year to tie the game for the @Royals. pic.twitter.com/JSvqU7wtzd — MLB (@MLB) April 13, 2025

Salvador Perez's next home run will make a special kind of KC Royals history

Homer number two of the season tied him with former New York Yankees great Jorge Posada at No. 10 all-time in the Major Leagues. That of course means that whenever Salvy hits No. 276, he’ll be all alone inside the Top 10 career numbers at No. 9 on the list.

Barring an injury or this being one of the worst seasons he’s ever had, that homer would also put him just six behind the next spot on the list, behind former Atlanta Braves slugging catcher Brian McCann.

McCann sits at No. 8 with 282 career home runs, with Ivan Rodriguez next with 311 career bombs. Should Perez finish the 2025 campaign with the average 23 home runs he’s hit the last three years entering this season, he’d finish just 14 behind Pudge and have a very big decision to make about continuing his KC Royals career.