Salvador Perez proves again what a KC Royals treasure he is
Salvador Perez is unique among KC Royals past and present. He's a beloved Kansas City icon, a player and person whose magnetism and popularity transcend the field. Although Bobby Witt Jr. is working himself into the mix, only Hall of Famer George Brett presently rivals what Salvy means to the Kansas City franchise, its fans, and the city itself.
He is The Captain, an American League All-Star selection nine times over, the winner of more Silver Sluggers than any other Royal including Brett. He's also a fixture of the community, a man who spreads joy and happiness wherever he goes and whatever he does.
Perez is, in short, a Royal treasure.
And as if enough evidence to prove that wasn't already available, Salvy just gave us more.
Salvador Perez took time for kids Thursday
Perez and his teammates had a day off Thursday before beginning an important three-game home series with the Phillies tonight. But Perez, whose famous passion for everything baseball knows no bounds, still played.
In a story now making the Internet rounds, including via a piece by MLB.com's Brian Murphy, it seems Perez's activities during his brief respite from the Royals' playoff hunt brought the veteran of 13 big league seasons across a group of kids playing ball. The rest is, as you might guess, now a part of Salvy Lore.
As Murphy tells it, Perez asked the youngsters if he could join their game; naturally, they welcomed him to the contest, and he spent part of his day off making their day ... and probably his.
In other places and with other ballplayers, cynics might call what Perez did Thursday a publicity stunt. But not in Kansas City, and certainly not with Perez. He's the real deal, a hero to kids in so many good ways.
No, don't even suspect Perez of seeking attention when he stopped to spend time with those kids Thursday. That isn't who he is, or ever will be.
And isn't that great for the kids and Kansas City?