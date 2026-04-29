Salvador Perez is chasing Royals history, but he will never touch one George Brett record

Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez is close enough now that the countdown has become impossible to ignore. Every Salvy swing with carry pulls him closer to MLB Hall of Famer George Brett’s franchise home run record, the kind of milestone that would only deepen his place among the most important players in Royals history.

Perez entered this West Coast road trip with 307 career home runs, just 10 shy of tying Brett’s club record of 317. On the Royals’ all-time leaderboard, that chase has become a two-man story. Brett is still first. Perez is second. Everyone else, including Mike Sweeney, is already well behind. At this point, Perez becoming the Royals’ all-time home run king feels realistic. It may even feel inevitable. But another number tells a much different story.

George Brett's total base Royals record will not be touched anytime soon.

Perez also sits at 2,998 total bases, just two away from becoming the fifth player in franchise history to reach 3,000. That is a major achievement, and it deserves to be treated like one. Total bases are a better measure of offensive volume than home runs alone, and reaching 3,000 with one franchise says plenty about Perez’s durability, consistency, and staying power. It also shows the true size of Brett’s shadow.

George Brett's hitting prowess was unmatched in Royals history

Brett finished his Royals career with 5,044 total bases. That leaves Perez 2,046 behind, a gap equal to almost 68% of Perez’s entire current career total. The home run record is a sprint now. The total bases record is another career. That is where Brett separates himself. Home runs reward power, and Perez has plenty of that. Total bases reward everything. Singles count. Doubles matter. Triples matter. So do health, lineup presence, contact skill, and year-after-year production.

Brett had all of it. He played 2,707 games for Kansas City and logged 10,349 at-bats. Perez is at around 1,735 games and 6,585 at-bats. Brett has nearly 1,000 more games and almost 3,800 more at-bats baked into that record before the comparison even gets to production.

Then the extra-base numbers widen the gap. Brett had 3,154 hits, 665 doubles, 137 triples, and 317 homers. Perez’s power stacks up beautifully, especially for a catcher, but Brett’s complete offensive résumé lives on a different level. The math makes the record feel even safer. At Perez’s career pace of roughly 1.73 total bases per game, he would need about 1,184 more games to catch Brett. That is more than seven full 150-game seasons. Even if he somehow repeated his career-best 337 total bases from 2021 every year, he would still need a little more than six seasons.

That is not a knock on Perez. It is the point.

Salvy can pass Brett in the stat that rewards power. He will not pass him in the stat that rewards everything. And that contrast captures both legacies perfectly: Perez is still building a Royals career worthy of history, while Brett’s total bases record remains one of the safest marks the franchise has.