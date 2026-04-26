Royals Weather Update: Inclement conditions force Sunday Night Baseball change

Riding the high of a winning streak and the chance capture their first series sweep of the season, the thought of playing primetime baseball on Sunday night suddenly seemed like a welcome sight for the Kansas City Royals and the fanbase. However, much like it has already this month, Mother Nature seems to have the last word more often than not, and in this case the word "momentum" doesn't appear to be in her vocabulary.

The Royals announced late Sunday morning ahead of their evening affair on Peacock, that it would now be an afternoon series finale against Los Angeles, moving first pitch up from 6:20 p.m. CT to 3:10 p.m. CT instead due to potential inclement weather, citing doing so "out of an abundance of caution".

This marks the second straight weekend and sixth time this season that Royals have had their game time altered due to inclement weather, as it's becoming a rather annoying trend at this point.

First pitch for tonight's game vs. the Los Angeles Angels has been moved up to 3:10 p.m. CT. pic.twitter.com/hgYajmB44k — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) April 26, 2026

It's no shock as to why this is the case, as the forecast looks rough as the day rages on with thunderstorms rolling in and flood watches issued for the evening, starting a 5 p.m. CT, but intensifying at 6 p.m.

The Royals were in the best spot for a Sunday night prime time game

Whether they play in the afternoon or under the lights of Kauffman Stadium in the evening, the Royals will still be playing for the most they have in some time, arguably all season.

Not only are they looking for the sweep, they have the opportunity to continue to build on some impressive offensive momentum after a brutal start to the season for them at the plate. On Friday, Kansas City managed to score six runs in a three run victory over the Halos, which doesn't look like much, but in comparison to what they'd received in the past from their lineup, this could be considered an offensive onslaught. They'd then double it the following night, thrashing their West Coast visitors 12-1.

On top of that, after their starting staff had looked shaky in recent games, or at least, much less like the dominant force they'd been to start the year, Cole Ragans grabbing his first win of the season and striking out 11 in the process not only brought their ace back, but gave them hope that perhaps their rotation's struggles might have just been temporary.

When the Royals take the field this afternoon, they're hopes of a sweep will lie in the hands veteran Seth Lugo and their offense will look tee-off against rebound candidate Reid Detmers.