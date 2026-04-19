Royals vs. Yankees Rain Delay, April 19: Updates, Start Time, Full Details

The Kansas City Royals entered their series finale against the New York Yankees with plenty to worry about. Not only have they dropped their last six games to fall to 7-14, but some seemingly hurt feelings between captain Salvador Perez and manager Matt Quatraro over the Royals captain's benching on Saturday have casted yet another cloud over the early season proceedings. And now, the Royals don't even definitively know when they'll be getting their series finale underway against the Yankees on Sunday thanks to Mother Nature.

At this point rain delays seem like more of a formality for the Royals in the 2026 season, as the Yankees' official announcement of Sunday's weather delay marks the fifth time this season a KC start time has been altered due to precipitation and second time this week.

We are officially in a rain delay. Updated information will be provided as it is received. — New York Yankees (@Yankees) April 19, 2026

**Update 2:07 p.m. CT** First pitch time for Royals/Yankees series finale announced

The wait appears to be over for Royals fans hoping to get a game in today, as the Yankees have announced an official first pitch time from Yankee Stadium. While it was originally scheduled for 12:35 p.m. CT, the revised start time will now be at 3:20 p.m. CT.

Please be advised first pitch is scheduled for 4:20 p.m. — New York Yankees (@Yankees) April 19, 2026

When the action gets underway the Royals will send their ace Cole Ragans to the mound in search of his first win of the season. On the other side of the ball, Kansas City's struggling offense will hope to breakthrough when they square off against southpaw Ryan Weathers.

So when is the Royals' series finale with Yankees going to get started?

Determining when this game will get underway is tricky. The current forecast in the Bronx looks pretty grim with strong chances of rain - 70% or higher - through 3 p.m. CT. However, come 4 p.m. CT, the skies are forecasted to open up, indicating a late afternoon/early evening game could be in order.

Unlike the Royals' rain delays with the White Sox last week or their most recent one before today with Detroit on Thursday, there's certainly more incentive to get this game in today considering this is the last time they'll visit Yankee Stadium for the year. We'll keep this post updated as more information becomes available.