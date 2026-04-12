Royals vs. White Sox Rain Delay, April 12: Updates, Start Time, Full Details

There was a real chance that the Kansas City Royals' matchup against the White Sox could have been torpedoed by the weather on Saturday. Thankfully, the delay was very short and the Royals were able to coast to a relatively easy 2-0 win. Unfortunately, the weather is still a factor and has the series finale currently on pause.

The odds of a delay were always pretty high as the forecast had a 90+% chance that there was going to be rain in the area around game time. Sadly, the game did not beat the odds and instead of pretending that the game might start on time still, the Royals went ahead and announced that this game will be delayed.

First pitch for today's game against the Chicago White Sox has been delayed. We will provide an updated first pitch time when it is made available. pic.twitter.com/TIqGCIY2oQ — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) April 12, 2026

**Update 3:05 p.m. CT** Royals announce new first pitch time

Folks, we have an updated first pitch time.

The team made the announcement that this series finale will get underway at 4:10 p.m. CT as the skies start to clear in Kansas City.

It will be Noah Cameron heading to the hill to square off against White Sox young right-hander Grant Taylor when the action finally gets underway.

Today's game has an expected start time of 4:10 p.m. CT. https://t.co/QH3WJag8mu — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) April 12, 2026

**Update 2:05 p.m. CT** Royals announce window for tentative start time

As the rainy day continues in Kansas City, there may be some light at the end of tunnel for those hoping to get a ball game in today.

According to the team, "[they] anticipate a first pitch sometime in the four o'clock hour", although no definitive time has been given.

This adds up though given the current forecast shows the rain chances dissipate by 5:00 p.m. CT.

We anticipate a first pitch sometime in the 4 o'clock hour. We will provide further updates as we know more. https://t.co/Ldn4zylLqZ — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) April 12, 2026

Royals vs. White Sox Rain Delay, 4/12/26: So when is this game actually going to get started?

The good news here is that the forecast does improve as the afternoon goes on. While there is plenty of rain around when the game was initially set to start, it moves out relatively quickly. Assuming that the forecast is even close to right, a delay in the range of an hour or so at most feels like the most likely outcome here.

We will keep this post updated as soon as more information becomes available including when an estimated game start time is announced. There may be a bit of a wait to let the weather clear out, but it seems like this game will get played unless the field is completely swamped, especially given that both teams have off days tomorrow.