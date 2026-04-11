Royals vs. White Sox Rain Delay, April 11: Start Time, Updates, Full Details

The beginning of the 2026 season has been a bit of a mixed bag for the Kansas City Royals so far. At 6-8, they certainly haven't played their way out of contention, but they haven't been firing on all cylinders, either. Thankfully, the less-than-fearsome White Sox came to town which felt like just what the doctor ordered. Unfortunately, Saturday's matchup with Chicago is going to have to wait.

There were not particularly strong chances at rain causing issues on Saturday at the start of the day. However, the forecast worsened as we got into the afternoon and shortly before game start time at 3:10 PM EST, the Royals announced that the game will start in a rain delay.

The good news is that it doesn't look like we are going to be waiting long for baseball to be played.

This afternoon's game has a start time of 3:35 p.m. CT. https://t.co/11SM7qxmjf — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) April 11, 2026

Royals vs. White Sox, 4/11/26: When will the game start?

Given that the forecast didn't look too foreboding, the odds that this rain delay was going to be short were always high. After consulting with league officials and experts, it looks like a 25 minute delay will be more that sufficient to let the crummy weather out of the area. As of now, this game will start at 3:35 PM CST.

If things change and this delay is extended for whatever reason, we will keep this post update with the latest up-to-date information including any changes to the game start time. Sit tight, Royals fans. It shouldn't be too long at all.