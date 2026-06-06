Royals vs. Twins Rain Delay, June 5: Updates, Start Time, Full Details

While the Kansas City Royals managed to not let a rain delay get in the way of getting into the win column - thanks to some unusually incredible heroics - the hope is always that a wrench like that won't immediately get thrown into their plans again.

However, no one can control Mother Nature no matter how much we might want to and the Royals once again find themselves in the all too familiar situation of a rain delay once again in their critical series against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field as storms roll in.

Come in with the rain...



We have entered into an @uponor rain delay. We will provide more information as it becomes available. pic.twitter.com/hdkRNn5JUm — Minnesota Twins (@Twins) June 6, 2026

**Update 7:49 p.m. CT** Start time is announced for Royals' Friday night contest

It looks like the weather will cooperate enough for these AL Central rivals to get a game in tonight. The pervious thunderstorm warning looks as though it's been lifted and the precipitation chances have fallen below 50%.

The Twins announced that the game will get underway with an "estimated" 8:30 p.m. CT first pitch. The hope now will be that the weather continues to cooperate to get an uninterrupted game in. Given the ominous and grim looking feelings that weather warnings can carry, an hour and 15 minute rain delay doesn't seem too long in the grand scheme of things.

Estimated first pitch is 8:30pm https://t.co/1wlHKh9Drt — Minnesota Twins (@Twins) June 6, 2026

So when can Royals fans expect Game 2 against the Twins to resume?

We know it won't be at the original 7:15 p.m. CT, however it's tough to say exactly when we can expect to get this Friday action underway as the forecast looks rather gloomy this evening.

The region has been under thunderstorm watch for much of the day and there's around a 50/50 chance for storms leading all the way through 8 p.m. CT. Beyond that though, precipitation chances begin to dwindle moving into 9 p.m. CT and beyond. However, the thunderstorm warnings remain through 10 p.m. CT.

When the action does get underway though, it will be Michael Wacha taking the bump for the Royals while the lineup will see Twins righty Zebby Matthews.

We'll be sure to keep this post updated as more news becomes available on a potential restart time.