Royals vs. Rockies Rain Delay, July 31: Updates, Start Time, Full Details

While J.J. Picollo and the Kansas City Royals front office may be focused on the upcoming trade deadline and how they will navigate their "sell" before Aug. 3, there's still baseball to be played and Mother Nature is having her say on how the Royals series opener against the Rockies will go down.

The Royals have been no stranger to weather delays this season, but unfortunately after a fairly long stretch of avoiding them through the height of summer, the Rocky Mountain weather of Colorado has brought upon the rain again.

According to the Rockies, Friday's series opener has been has been delayed for the time being and no official start time has been provided at this point.

Due to inclement weather, the start of today’s game will be delayed.



We will provide updates as they come available. — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) August 1, 2026

**Update 7:58 p.m. CT** Royals vs. Rockies Friday night start time announced

And just like that we have a start time. Just like the experts predicted the inclement weather was short-lived and this series opener was only delayed by an hour in the grand scheme of things.

According to an official team announcement from the Rockies, this contest is expected to get underway at 8:40 p.m. CT.

Tonight’s first pitch is expected to be at 7:40 pm. https://t.co/WDcSqP0Vxa — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) August 1, 2026

When the action does finally get started, the Royals will throw their veteran rock and popular trade candidate Michael Wacha to the bump. The Royals offense will be tasked with squaring off against right-hander Tomoyuki Sugano.

Royals vs. Rockies Rain Delay, 7/31/26: When will the game start?

It's a battle of two bottom feeders in baseball, as with both the Royals and Rockies are well out of their respective division and wild card races. Both will surely be looking at this series as one to gain a moral victory. For the Royals in particular, the allure of heading to the high altitudes of Coors Field could've easily been considered a welcome sight for an offense that has scored five or less runs every game since July 18.

So, now it's just a matter of when this game will get underway and it seems like this shouldn't be too lengthy of a delay. An over 50% chance of thunderstroms only lasts through 7 p.m. CT with the forecast looking more favorable hour-by-hour as the night goes on.

According to 9News Denver senior meteorologist Chris Bianchi, the Denver area is experiencing a "nice downpour" with hail and lightning mixed in. But according to him it shouldn't linger for too long.

We will be sure to keep this post updated as more details become readily available.